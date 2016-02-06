Milwaukee Secrets
Relationship Secrets with Mojo Dojo
Back in the mid-’90s, there was a story on NPR about an anonymous confession line that had been set-up. In an era before the rampant proliferation of an infant internet, people could feel free to call a line and leave a message on a machine th.. more
Feb 6, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for 'Milwaukee Secrets'
Presumably secrets have been around in Austin, Texas have been around since . . . Austin has been in Texas. People will always have secrets. This is nothing new. The idea of bringing them to the stage anonymously is relatively new, however. .. more
Jul 26, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Ideologies Behind the Ideologues
Let nobody accuse the tea party enthusiasts of lacking intellectual sophistication, no matter what their favorite candidates might say about evolution, civil rights, masturbation or alcohol prohibition.According to The New York Times, the m... more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 6 Comments
Jaill w/ The Sugar Stems and The Get Drunk DJs
The zippy garage-pop of Jaill’s 2009 album, There’s No Sky (Oh My My) , charmed the right bloggers before catching the ear of Sub Pop Records, which signed the Milwaukee band late last year. This summer the group released its more
Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee