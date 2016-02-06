RSS

Milwaukee Secrets

milwaukee secrets.jpg.jpe

Back in the mid-’90s, there was a story on NPR about an anonymous confession line that had been set-up. In an era before the rampant proliferation of an infant internet, people could feel free to call a line and leave a message on a machine th.. more

Feb 6, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Presumably secrets have been around in Austin, Texas have been around since . . . Austin has been in Texas. People will always have secrets. This is nothing new. The idea of bringing them to the stage anonymously is relatively new, however. .. more

Jul 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12472.jpe

Let nobody accuse the tea party enthusiasts of lacking intellectual sophistication, no matter what their favorite candidates might say about evolution, civil rights, masturbation or alcohol prohibition.According to The New York Times, the m... more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

blogimage11870.jpe

The zippy garage-pop of Jaill’s 2009 album, There’s No Sky (Oh My My) , charmed the right bloggers before catching the ear of Sub Pop Records, which signed the Milwaukee band late last year. This summer the group released its more

Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES