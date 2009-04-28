Milwaukee Shakespeare
April's End: The Week Ahead
My busiest month ever covering theatre ends this week with three shows opening and another two one-weekend-only theatre events. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s going on:STATIONS OF THE CROSS The Boulevard Theatre’s premiere of Beth Monhollen’s c.. more
Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Shakespeare Returns . . . in a way . . .
Referring to themselves as The Artists Formerly Known As Milwaukee Shakespeare (and really, who doesn’t enjoy an early-to-mid-‘90’s Prince reference?) a group of actors under the direction of Paula Suozzi will be performing a staged reading of Oth.. more
Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Shakespeare, Pirandello and Cats!
A few odds and endsMILWAUKEE SHAKESPEARE CLOSES DOWN MID-SEASONThere’s a different frazzled-looking Wall Street broker on the front page of nearly every daily paper these days. The distinctive visual of a jagged line plummeting to the right has be.. more
Oct 29, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Boss is Back!
Not that Bruce Springsteen was ever unpopular, commercially or critically, but since his 2 The Rising ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Lost in Translation?
Past scholars have often decried Love's Labour's Lost as wholly insignificant Love's Labour's Lost ,Theater more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
An Epitaph for German Judaism: From Halle to Jerusalem
Epitaph ,Books more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Quick Hits
It's been a personally hectic week while being completely slow sports-wise, so there isn't much to post. Here's some quick links: Matt LaPorta to head Olympic baseball team Favre is scheduled to present Frank Winters at this week.. more
Jul 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Demi Moore's Flawless
Nowadays the streets of London and any cosmopolitan metropolis are filled with professional women, but in London, 1960, Laura Quinn (Demi Moore) is nearly alone in a man�s world. She is 38, never married and determined against gnawing doubts to m.. more
Jun 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Shakespeare’s Fantasy Epic
As MilwaukeeShakespeare makes its way off the stage at the end of the 2007-’08seas Cymbeline ,Theater more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Women Leading the Way
The Midnight Angel. ,Off the Cuff more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff