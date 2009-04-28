RSS

Milwaukee Shakespeare

My busiest month ever covering theatre ends this week with three shows opening and another two one-weekend-only theatre events. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s going on:STATIONS OF THE CROSS  The Boulevard Theatre’s premiere of Beth Monhollen’s c.. more

Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Referring to themselves as The Artists Formerly Known As Milwaukee Shakespeare (and really, who doesn’t enjoy an early-to-mid-‘90’s Prince reference?) a group of actors under the direction of Paula Suozzi will be performing a staged reading of Oth.. more

Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

A few odds and endsMILWAUKEE SHAKESPEARE CLOSES DOWN MID-SEASONThere’s a different frazzled-looking Wall Street broker on the front page of nearly every daily paper these days. The distinctive visual of a jagged line plummeting to the right has be.. more

Oct 29, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3467.jpe

Not that Bruce Springsteen was ever unpopular, commercially or critically, but since his 2 The Rising ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage3438.jpe

   Past scholars have often decried Love's Labour's Lost as wholly insignificant Love's Labour's Lost ,Theater more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage3093.jpe

Epitaph ,Books more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Books

It's been a personally hectic week while being completely slow sports-wise, so there isn't much to post. Here's some quick links: Matt LaPorta to head Olympic baseball team Favre is scheduled to present Frank Winters at this week.. more

Jul 16, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Nowadays the streets of London and any cosmopolitan metropolis are filled with professional women, but in London, 1960, Laura Quinn (Demi Moore) is nearly alone in a man�s world. She is 38, never married and determined against gnawing doubts to m.. more

Jun 2, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1288.jpe

As MilwaukeeShakespeare makes its way off the stage at the end of the 2007-’08seas Cymbeline ,Theater more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

The Midnight Angel. ,Off the Cuff more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES