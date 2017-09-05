Milwaukee Short Film Festival
Milwaukee's Long-Running Short Film Festival Moves to Fox Bay
The Milwaukee Short Film Festival, located this year at the Fox Bay Cinema Grill, offers two days of films 15 minutes or less in length. The selections are from all over the world but include many minority and women directors from Milwaukee... more
Sep 5, 2017 1:32 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
‘A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence’
This year’s Milwaukee Short Film Festival features many works by local filmmakers. more
Sep 7, 2015 8:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee Short Film Festival
Milwaukee Short Film Festival

This year's Milwaukee Short Film Festival features many works by local filmmakers.
Sep 7, 2015 8:09 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee Short Film Festival Gains Worldwide Appreciation
When Ross Bigley is asked how many years the Milwaukee Short Film Festival has been running, he answers that 2012 is the 14th annual festival. “But actually it’s our 18th,” he adds more
Nov 5, 2012 1:48 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Milwaukee Short Film Festival
Fifteen years ago, local indie filmmakers were hard-pressed to find venues to screen their works that were both large enough to seat their family and friends and priced to accommodate their shoestring budgets. Ross Bigley, who, at the time,... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Film Reviews 2 Comments
Milwaukee Short Film Festival
More than 40 films will be screened at three different city venues over three days as part of the 11th annual Milwaukee Short Film Festival. The festival features films from all over the United States, including several from Milwaukee, as w... more
Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Short Film Festival
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Matthew Konkel Film Reviews 1 Comments