Milwaukee Sketch And Improv Fest
Aalumni Radio Makes a Case for Milwaukee Rap
Though artists like Royal Fam and venues like the Stonefly Brewery and the Miramar Theatre have gone some way toward uniting the two scenes, the divide between Milwaukee’s East Side and North Side rap scenes remains unmistakable. There are geogra.. more
Interview: Nicole Reid Curates Spring "Peep Show"
Often seen attending to Tory Folliard Gallery in the Historic Third Ward, Nicole Reid curates her very own 4th Edition of the "Easter Peep Show." Traditionally held on Palm Sunday, a week before the actual holiday, the classic spring candy i.. more
Milwaukee Sketchfest Benefit This Weekend
The fourth annual Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival is just around the corner on the other side of summer. As near as I can make out, one day longer than last year’s festival, the 2009 Milwaukee Sketchfest will run August 6 – 9. The Sketchfes.. more
Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival
More than a dozen out-of-state comedy troupes descend upon the city this weekend as part
Improvise It!
The Radiators
Part of an earlier breed of party bands, The Radiators presaged the current jam-band move
