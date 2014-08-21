RSS

Milwaukee Steampunk Society

cover.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Public Theatre calls its upcoming 40th birthday party “The Steampunk Circus of Metamorphosis.” “Steampunk” for its setting amid the Victorian trappings of more

Aug 21, 2014 6:42 PM A&E Feature

steampunk.jpg.jpe

Withthe Steampunk aesthetic movement getting as big as it has in recent years, itwas really only a matter of time before Milwaukee dove into the movement in abig way. The Milwaukee Steampunk Society was founded a couple of yearsback. It has be.. more

Aug 6, 2014 11:46 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES