Milwaukee Public Theatre calls its upcoming 40th birthday party “The Steampunk Circus of Metamorphosis.” “Steampunk” for its setting amid the Victorian trappings of more
Aug 21, 2014 6:42 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Steampunk Benefit for Milwaukee Public Theatre
Withthe Steampunk aesthetic movement getting as big as it has in recent years, itwas really only a matter of time before Milwaukee dove into the movement in abig way. The Milwaukee Steampunk Society was founded a couple of yearsback. It has be.. more
Aug 6, 2014 11:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
