Milwaukee Street Style
Crazy Lou
Rachel ButhRachel ButhRachel: Describe your current look, in three words.Lou: Affordable, low-maintenance, comfy!Rachel ButhRachel ButhR: Do you have a “style philosophy?”L: My “style philosophy” I guess would be to representm.. more
Domo Arigato, Vato
Rachel ButhRachel: If you could describe your style in 3 words, what would they be?Vato: Defiant, Intricate, Cultured.Rachel ButhRachel ButhRachel ButhR: What do you do for a day job, and how does that effect your style conduct?V: Curr.. more
Going Third Coastal, with Gregg
Rachel: If you could describe your ensemble or overall personal style in three words, what would they be?Gregg: Comfortable, current and crazy! R: Where do you draw inspiration for your wardrobe?G: I scout out underground designers, usua.. more
Soaked in Style, with Bathilda
Rachel: If you could describe your ensemble or overall personal style in three words, what would they be?Bathilda: Hipster edgy chic R: Where do you draw inspiration for your wardrobe? B: Instagram, Pinterest, friends who are styli.. more
Sconnie Man, Adam
You seem to know how to dress for the weather, in a chic and sophisticated way. Tell me about your ensemble and what some key elements you enjoy.Well, my current ensemble is as follows: I have a custom made pair of Whites Boots that were made in.. more
FRO DUDE, Vaughan
Do you have a "style philosophy" and how does that inform your wardrobe choices?I don't see a difference between male and female clothing whatsoever. I only view them as fitting different type bodies better or worse. Anyone can wear whatever they.. more
HOLY SHESHAT!
Do you have a "style philosophy" and how does that inform your wardrobe choices?My style philosophy is simple: be the most accurate representation of yourself you can be. I dress in the moment. I dress for the day, and I don't plan ahead. Sometim.. more
Twisted Sista, Gina Gila
This is Gina Gila. She is an enthusiastic artist and twisted sista with an infectious energy, photographed here, in her environment at Twisted Tattoo in Milwaukee. Tell me about "embodying a character" when you style your wardrobe, and what is yo.. more
Keep It Moving with Lex
How are your personal life philosophies and inspirations reflected in yourstyle?Style, like life, comes in many patterns, colors, and points of view. WhenI decide to get dressed in the morning I usually think, "How am Ifeeling?" Which is usua.. more
Edikan
Where do you draw inspiration for your"style" from and what are some keywords to describe it? I draw my inspiration from various fashion icons and people ingeneral. Everyone admires a distinctive style, and that motivates me to becreative wit.. more
Rhema Love
Where do youdraw inspiration for your personal style?I drawinspiration from my personality. As a woman wearing many hats from dancer,actress, model, entrepreneur, leader; my style has a large variety that Ican play with and it always complimen.. more
Auriana
What do you think your style says about you?My style is all about comfort and wearing whateverthe hell I want. Style goes beyond size, and there is no fashion rulethat I adhere to. I don't believe in 'dressing for your body type'.Everyone has t.. more
Jon
Leyton
Ascent to the Gods
Bharathanatyam originated 2000 years ago in South India as a temple dance to worship the Hindu gods. While evolving as an art, it retained its devotional content. An important tradition of Bharathanatyam is Arangetram (“ascending the stage”... more
Locust Street Festival
From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival, now in its 34th year, has blossomed into one of the city’s most crowded outdoor gatherings, without losing more
Get Out of Here
There’s nothing like summer in Wisconsin. It’s our reward for enduring the cold, dark days of winter and slushy, rainy days of spring. So, with Memorial Day just around the corner, here are my top recommendations for the best events around ... more
3OH!3 and Cobra Starship
A sort of Bloodhound Gang for the skinny-jeans-and-bottle-service generation, 3OH!3 warned “never trust a ho” on their 2009 smash single “Don’t Trust Me,” a club banger that elevated the group from frat-friendly novelty band more
Reckless Kelly w/ Sarah Pierce
Reckless Kelly isn’t an alternative country band in the Uncle Tupelo/No Depression sense of the term, but rather mostly because commercial country music these days has little interest in hard-rocking, modern outlaw country-rock. more
David Bazan w/ Headlights
Singer-songwriter David Bazan is best known for his work with the indie-rock project Pedro The Lion, where he offered nervy confessions about sins of the flesh and his conflicted relationship with God that made him a controversial more
