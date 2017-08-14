Milwaukee Streetcar
When Horses Powered the City Streetcar System: Bumpy Rides, Long Trips and Trouble with Kids
As work progresses on the new Milwaukee streetcar, it isworth remembering that Milwaukee’s very first streetcar began shuttling peoplearound the city some 157 years ago. The very first lines were drawn by horsesand, given the various remin.. more
Aug 14, 2017 3:10 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Recapping Last Night’s Primary Elections
So was it good for you?Wisconsin’s election results seem to be a mixed bag, withouta lot of clear messages that I can decipher this morning, without the help offinal, granular numbers. But here goes: GOP voters supportedthe establish.. more
Apr 6, 2016 4:02 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Lake Michigan Shoreline Winds Up in Court
The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have sued the watchdog group Preserve Our Parks for questioning the shoreline of Lake Michigan and seeming to hold up the sale of the county-owned Transit Center site to developer Rick Barrett. Pre... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Streetcar Moves Ahead, But Is It Unstoppable?
This morning, the Milwaukee Common Council voted 9-6 to approve the streetcar—not much of a surprise there.What is more surprising is that the opposition ended with a whimper, not a bang.The trio of major streetcar opponents—Bob Donovan, Joe D.. more
Feb 10, 2015 5:19 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 17 Comments
Milwaukee Streetcar Can Move Ahead Even If Opponents Collect Signatures for a Referendum
Opponents of a Milwaukee streetcar have launched a petition drive that they say would kill it. But the Milwaukee Common Council could approve the project even if the opponents submit at least 30,800 valid signatures that would put a binding... more
Jan 27, 2015 10:49 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: All Things Streetcar
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to the local topic that has eclipsed all else this week: the proposed Milwaukee streetcar. Matt updates us on yesterday's vote to approve.. more
Jan 22, 2015 5:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: A Streetcar Named Milwaukee, Newspaper Endorsements
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chit-chat between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, Matt gives us the latest on New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's "Mayor's Challenge" c.. more
Nov 7, 2012 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Grease Sing-Along
Released in 1978 near the height of 1950s nostalgia and anchored by an iconic performance from John Travolta, Grease became the most commercially successful musical film of its time and the third-highest-grossing film of the more
Feb 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Buffalo w/ Grant Cutler & The Gorgeous Lords and Cyborg Fortress
After years of on-again/off-again recording, the duo Buffalo—the slow-simmering collaboration between Def Harmonic rapper Lunaversol 9 and Decibully/Made of Oak beat-maker Nicholas Sanborn—hopes to issue its inaugural album this winter. more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Carmen Rizzo
Producer-remixer Carmen Rizzo has written film scores for Michael Apted, worked with Coldplay and K.D. Lang, recorded Tuvan throat singers and collaborated with Paul Oakenfold and Seal. He is also a recording artist in his own right and his... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
More Stimulus, Please
Could more federal stimulus funding help to prevent a double-dip recession and spur job growth?The new funds, proposed in smaller, more specific bills than the $787 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), could help to shore ... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Movie Theater
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments