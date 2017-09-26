Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Classical Jazz at the Symphony
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed works of Darius Milhaud, George Gershwin and Sergei Rachmaninoff at the orchestra’s most recent concert. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
High Standards at Milwaukee Symphony's Season Opener
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra opened its new season this weekend under guest conductor Cristian Măcelaru, while the search for a new music director continues after Edo de Waart’s departure. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:59 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Reaches Thousands of Kids with Music
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, perhaps the most successful orchestra of its kind in the U.S., serves 1,000 elementary through high school students from 215 schools, 60 communities and 14 counties in southeastern Wisconsin and northern ... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:07 PM Rick Walters A&E Feature
Ruthie Rooters Get Personal
Dear Ruthie responds to some very personal reader inquiries and runs down the events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place June 20-25. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:04 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
A Captivated Contrast at Milwaukee Symphony’s Final Concert for the Season
The final Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra classical subscription concert of the season captivated with an engaging program of contrasting pieces; MSO Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur made a strong debut in his first subscription concert appeara... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:11 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
This Week in Milwaukee: June 22-28, 2017
Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more
Jun 20, 2017 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Edo de Waart Ends on a High Note
Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more
May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Edo de Waart's Effortless Command
The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more
May 16, 2017 3:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Another Look at The Way Things Go Before It’s Gone
Live theater can be perfectly happy to tell a nice, little story with a beginning, middle and end. Every now and then, it decides to do something else. Every now and then, theater gets really, really direct. Theatre Gigante’s The Way Things Go is .. more
Apr 28, 2017 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Big Mother Gig Leads a Night of Milwaukee Alt-Rock Reunions Saturday at Turner Hall
Richard Jankovich can’t look back at Big Mother Gig’soriginal run without wondering what if. With a gleefully rough-around-the-edgessound akin to The Replacement and Soul Asylum, the band was making a solid namefor itself in the early ’90s, reg.. more
Mar 16, 2017 5:54 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Uneven Night at the Milwaukee Symphony
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Friday evening was a mixed bag, with good and not-so-good elements. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:50 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
De Waart Conducts a Transformed MSO in 'The Planets'
MSO Music Director Edo De Waart conducted a transformed orchestra; they expertly performed Gustav Holst’s The Planets, Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Rudolf Escher’s Musique pour l’esprit en deuil (Music for the Sp... more
Feb 28, 2017 1:49 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Good Things on West Wisconsin Avenue
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly conversation corner with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about some exciting developments on West Wisconsin Avenue. Plans are moving ahead for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to make a ho.. more
Feb 9, 2017 9:06 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Frank Almond's Talents in Full Display for 'Winds and Strings'
It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Mid-Century Moderns in Top Form at MSO Concert
Two mighty works from the mid-20th century showed the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in top form on Saturday evening. more
Jan 23, 2017 10:41 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more
Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Secrets of a Successful Season
A recent news release by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) announced that its 2015-2016 season was “one of its most successful on record,” surpassing “both sales and attendance records from the 2014-15 season.” Off the Cuff asked... more
Dec 20, 2016 2:14 PM John Jahn Off the Cuff
Will Downtown’s Grand Theater Come Back from the Dead?
As it has been reported all over town, the MilwaukeeSymphony Orchestra wants to move into the long-shuttered Grand Theatre indowntown. The news has been met with quite a bit of excitement and certainlyhas local theater-philes like myself i.. more
Dec 19, 2016 6:21 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE 2 Comments
Performing Arts Weekly 12.15
DANCE: The Nutcracker Anita’s Dance Company @ WestPAC, Dec. 17 & 18 New Berlin’s West Performing Arts Center is one of the local venues with an annual performance of Pyotr Tcha,Performing Arts Weekly more
Dec 13, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 15-21
Harry Potter gets the orchestral treatment while a new Milwaukee super group makes its live debut. more
Dec 13, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee