Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

milwaukeeshymphony.jpg

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed works of Darius Milhaud, George Gershwin and Sergei Rachmaninoff at the orchestra’s most recent concert. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Classical Music

mkesymphonybyjonathankirn.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra opened its new season this weekend under guest conductor Cristian Măcelaru, while the search for a new music director continues after Edo de Waart’s departure. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:59 PM Classical Music

aegateway_myso_a.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, perhaps the most successful orchestra of its kind in the U.S., serves 1,000 elementary through high school students from 215 schools, 60 communities and 14 counties in southeastern Wisconsin and northern ... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:07 PM A&E Feature

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie responds to some very personal reader inquiries and runs down the events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place June 20-25. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:04 PM Dear Ruthie

msologo.jpg.jpe

The final Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra classical subscription concert of the season captivated with an engaging program of contrasting pieces; MSO Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur made a strong debut in his first subscription concert appeara... more

Jun 20, 2017 1:11 PM Classical Music

twim_rhcp.jpg.jpe

Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more

Jun 20, 2017 12:40 AM This Week in Milwaukee

inreview_edodewaart_byjessewillems.jpg.jpe

Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more

May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Classical Music

edodewaartbyjessewillems.jpg.jpe

The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more

May 16, 2017 3:04 PM Classical Music

the way things go.jpg.jpe

Live theater can be perfectly happy to tell a nice, little story with a beginning, middle and end. Every now and then, it decides to do something else. Every now and then, theater gets really, really direct. Theatre Gigante’s The Way Things Go is .. more

Apr 28, 2017 1:00 PM Theater

big mother gig.jpg.jpe

Richard Jankovich can’t look back at Big Mother Gig’soriginal run without wondering what if. With a gleefully rough-around-the-edgessound akin to The Replacement and Soul Asylum, the band was making a solid namefor itself in the early ’90s, reg.. more

Mar 16, 2017 5:54 PM On Music

msologo.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Friday evening was a mixed bag, with good and not-so-good elements. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:50 PM Classical Music

review-planets.jpg.jpe

MSO Music Director Edo De Waart conducted a transformed orchestra; they expertly performed Gustav Holst’s The Planets, Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Rudolf Escher’s Musique pour l’esprit en deuil (Music for the Sp... more

Feb 28, 2017 1:49 PM Classical Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly conversation corner with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about some exciting developments on West Wisconsin Avenue. Plans are moving ahead for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to make a ho.. more

Feb 9, 2017 9:06 PM On Music

schwanconcerthall.jpg.jpe

It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Classical Music

msoshostakovich.jpg.jpe

Two mighty works from the mid-20th century showed the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in top form on Saturday evening. more

Jan 23, 2017 10:41 AM Classical Music

jimgaffigan.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Indiana Jones while the Rave’s Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve party kicks off a day early. more

Dec 27, 2016 2:06 PM This Week in Milwaukee

offthecuff_markniehaus_bytimevans.jpg.jpe

A recent news release by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) announced that its 2015-2016 season was “one of its most successful on record,” surpassing “both sales and attendance records from the 2014-15 season.” Off the Cuff asked... more

Dec 20, 2016 2:14 PM Off the Cuff

posters.jpg.jpe

As it has been reported all over town, the MilwaukeeSymphony Orchestra wants to move into the long-shuttered Grand Theatre indowntown. The news has been met with quite a bit of excitement and certainlyhas local theater-philes like myself i.. more

Dec 19, 2016 6:21 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

DANCE: The Nutcracker Anita’s Dance Company @ WestPAC, Dec. 17 & 18 New Berlin’s West Performing Arts Center is one of the local venues with an annual performance of Pyotr Tcha,Performing Arts Weekly more

Dec 13, 2016 4:29 PM Performing Arts Weekly

twim_thebadplus_(byjoshgoleman).jpg.jpe

Harry Potter gets the orchestral treatment while a new Milwaukee super group makes its live debut. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

