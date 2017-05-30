Milwaukee Taco Fest
Horny Cheeseheads, Unite!
Dear Ruthie answers readers’ letters and gives us a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community taking place between May 31 and June 4. more
May 30, 2017 2:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
This Week on The Disclaimer: A Racist Taco Fest?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing something that makes many of us uncomfortable to think about (race) and something that most of us love thinking ab.. more
Apr 14, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Eric Alexander/Rick Germanson Quartet
Pianist Rick Germanson is a fixture of the New York City jazz scene, where he’s an in-demand session player and prolific bandleader, but he still makes frequent voyages back to his native Milwaukee. His latest return home finds him playing more
Oct 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee