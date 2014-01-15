Milwaukee Transport Services
Documents Show Possible Flaws in Abele Administration’s Bus Contract Bidding Process
The Abele administration was set to award a multiyear transit contract worth between $492 million and $820 million to an out-of-state company that received the poorest scores for bus service but more
Jan 15, 2014 2:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Bus Management Contract Still in Question
The Dallas-based bus company MV Transportation wants to win the contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) so that it can gain a toehold in the Midwest, a more
Dec 18, 2013 2:01 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
BREAKING: Milwaukee County Extends MTS Bus Contract
I just got word that the Abele administration has decided to extend Milwaukee Transport Service’scontract to run the bus system for up to one year. The county was in talks withthe Dallas-based, for-profit company MV Transportation to take over.. more
Oct 24, 2013 3:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Abele’s Administration Refuses to Comply with State Policy
Milwaukee Transport Services Inc. (MTS), the nonprofit operator of the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) for 38 years, has gone to court to obtain records the administration of Milwaukee more
Aug 14, 2013 1:14 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Privatization Plan
We’re very disappointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s decision to terminate Milwaukee Transport Services’ contract to operate the county’s fixed bus more
Jul 31, 2013 12:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Breaking: MTS Loses Its Bid to Run County Buses
I'm not quite sure how official this is, but I’vejust heard that Milwaukee Transport Services Inc. (MTS), the longtime nonprofitoperator of the Milwaukee County Transit System, has lost its bid to continuerunning county buses. TheAbele admin.. more
Jul 29, 2013 3:38 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Transit Bids Stir Transparency Fears
The bidding process on a three-year contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is less transparent than it has been in the past, said Milwaukee more
Jul 24, 2013 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
