The Abele administration was set to award a multiyear transit contract worth between $492 million and $820 million to an out-of-state company that received the poorest scores for bus service but more

Jan 15, 2014 2:15 AM News Features

The Dallas-based bus company MV Transportation wants to win the contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) so that it can gain a toehold in the Midwest, a more

Dec 18, 2013 2:01 AM News Features

I just got word that the Abele administration has decided to extend Milwaukee Transport Service’scontract to run the bus system for up to one year. The county was in talks withthe Dallas-based, for-profit company MV Transportation to take over.. more

Oct 24, 2013 3:09 PM Daily Dose

Milwaukee Transport Services Inc. (MTS), the nonprofit operator of the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) for 38 years, has gone to court to obtain records the administration of Milwaukee more

Aug 14, 2013 1:14 AM News Features

We’re very disappointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s decision to terminate Milwaukee Transport Services’ contract to operate the county’s fixed bus more

Jul 31, 2013 12:10 AM Expresso

I'm not quite sure how official this is, but I’vejust heard that Milwaukee Transport Services Inc. (MTS), the longtime nonprofitoperator of the Milwaukee County Transit System, has lost its bid to continuerunning county buses. TheAbele admin.. more

Jul 29, 2013 3:38 PM Daily Dose

The bidding process on a three-year contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is less transparent than it has been in the past, said Milwaukee more

Jul 24, 2013 1:32 AM News Features

Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more

Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With his kinda-sorta alt-country band Two Cow Garage, singer-songwriter Micah Schnabel explores the louder end of roots music, drawing inspiration as much from ’80s and ’90s college rock and grunge as traditional country troubadours. The gr... more

Jan 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

