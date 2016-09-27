RSS
Milwaukee Ukulele Festival
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Pokemon, while Adam Conover ruins everything. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 19-25
This week Steve Martin and Martin Short join together, Steve Earle returns and Burnhearts embraces its inner punk venue. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s Mouth Organ Minstrel
Recent years have found folksinger Lil’ Rev as the principal torchbearer for Milwaukee’s ukulele revival. more
Nov 4, 2014 8:09 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
