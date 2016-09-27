RSS

Milwaukee Ukulele Festival

twim_glassanimalsneilkrug.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Pokemon, while Adam Conover ruins everything. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:39 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_steveearl_(bytedbarron).jpg.jpe

Photo by Ted Barron

This week Steve Martin and Martin Short join together, Steve Earle returns and Burnhearts embraces its inner punk venue. more

Nov 17, 2015 9:27 PM This Week in Milwaukee

lilrev.jpg.jpe

Recent years have found folksinger Lil’ Rev as the principal torchbearer for Milwaukee’s ukulele revival. more

Nov 4, 2014 8:09 PM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES