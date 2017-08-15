RSS

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, perhaps the most successful orchestra of its kind in the U.S., serves 1,000 elementary through high school students from 215 schools, 60 communities and 14 counties in southeastern Wisconsin and northern ... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:07 PM A&E Feature

First Stage Young Company renders a well-balanced stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic political allegory, Animal Farm. more

May 16, 2017 2:59 PM Theater

Paul Ruffolo

The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more

May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

First Stage’s Young Company presents a timely performance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Racine Theatre Guild presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and classical music concerts take place throughout the area. more

May 9, 2017 3:11 PM Performing Arts Weekly

First Stage’s adaptation of Lovabye Dragon delivers a dreamy fantasy that radiates an honest emotional warmth. more

Jan 31, 2017 3:55 PM Theater

First Stage Theatre Academy’s John Maclay is tackling R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps with a production of Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. Off the Cuff interviews Maclay, who discusses the show and the process of writing for chil... more

Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Off the Cuff

First Stage welcomes talented veteran actor Marcella Kearns as she directs a production of All’s Well That Ends Well. The story of the strange convoluted nature of romantic love and longing has the daughter of a dead physician aspiring to be.. more

Nov 16, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Free Class Day is a really clever cross-promotion between local dance group Danceworks and children’s theatre group First Stage. Sunday, Nov. 22, both groups will be teaching mini-classes at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 W. Walnut.. more

Nov 10, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

It’s been an eventful decade-and-a-half for a certain square pumpkin. Spookley was was first unearthed in 2001. “ One day in the pumpkin patch the strangest little pumpkin hatched. Spookley wasn’t like his friends—where they had curves, he.. more

Sep 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Thinkstock / Getty Images

It can be kind of difficult to bypass the general public’s complacency on art. We’re living in a world where people can carry around just about any form of art in their pockets. Actually going out to the theatre to see something live would be nice.. more

Mar 22, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

First Stage fosters themes of friendship and cooperation with a cozy, little contemporary musical adaptation of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:28 PM Theater

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

British musical theater songwriters George Stiles and Anthony Drewe put together a remarkably well-articulated children’s stage adaptation of an old classic with The Three Little Pigs. Weighing in more

Nov 4, 2014 4:54 PM Theater

You’re probably familiar with The Three Little Pigs and no matter the cultural variation—be it with pigs and a wolf, rabbits and a fox, or ants and a spider—the story is adored by children around the world. Coming to First Stage is George S... more

Oct 22, 2014 11:55 AM Theater

TheBronzeville Arts Ensemble recently collaborated with First Stage ina program that worked with playwrights to develop short plays that could beproduced. The effort has paid off in a program of three shorts that will bestaged at the end of th.. more

Sep 25, 2014 10:32 AM Theater

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

First Stage’s Young Company production of Romeo and Juliet did justice to the drama and served as an education for much of its cast. Shakespeare’s tragedy was enacted at the Rosa Parks Auditorium at Golda Meir School right around the corner... more

May 22, 2014 12:55 AM Theater

 Though it is quite distinctive, the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center is a humble, little building on 325 West Walnut Street. That building is about to get a piece of decoration thanks to artist Richard Taylor. The 25 foot welded aluminum sculpture .. more

Jul 29, 2012 11:07 AM Theater

It's proving to be a very special month for Milwaukee collage artist Della Wells. As a child, she relished the satirical Fractured Fairy Tales of A.J. Jacobs and used art as a way to deal with a difficult home life that included her mother'... more

Oct 24, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For their first movie, the comedy troupe Broken Lizard created an instant cult classic, Super Troopers , a shambolic romp about a rag-tag crew of small-minded Vermont highway patrol cops that often plays like a series of sketches. more

Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It is just plain refreshing to sit back and relax with a good book. And when it comes to a good book, Knit in Comfort by Milwaukee author Isabel Sharpe has all of the right materials effortlessly woven into a novel filled with warmth, sass ... more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

