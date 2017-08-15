Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Reaches Thousands of Kids with Music
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, perhaps the most successful orchestra of its kind in the U.S., serves 1,000 elementary through high school students from 215 schools, 60 communities and 14 counties in southeastern Wisconsin and northern ... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:07 PM Rick Walters A&E Feature
First Stage Explores Political Lies in Orwell's 'Animal Farm'
First Stage Young Company renders a well-balanced stage adaptation of George Orwell’s classic political allegory, Animal Farm. more
May 16, 2017 2:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stage-To-Farm: Animal Farm with First Stage
The horses wear cowboy hats and ponytails. The pigs wear pigtails armbands. The dogs wear dog tags and dog collars. Everyone’s in white. There’s a sense of innocence that’s going to be corrupted by exploitation. It’s remarkable how such a vivid at.. more
May 14, 2017 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Performing Arts Weekly: May 11-17, 2017
First Stage’s Young Company presents a timely performance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Racine Theatre Guild presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and classical music concerts take place throughout the area. more
May 9, 2017 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
First Stage's Whimsical Tale of a Lonely Girl and Her Dragon
First Stage’s adaptation of Lovabye Dragon delivers a dreamy fantasy that radiates an honest emotional warmth. more
Jan 31, 2017 3:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Goosebumps the Musical’
First Stage Theatre Academy’s John Maclay is tackling R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps with a production of Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. Off the Cuff interviews Maclay, who discusses the show and the process of writing for chil... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Jack Fennimore Off the Cuff
First Stage Presents All-Female Shakespeare in December
First Stage welcomes talented veteran actor Marcella Kearns as she directs a production of All’s Well That Ends Well. The story of the strange convoluted nature of romantic love and longing has the daughter of a dead physician aspiring to be.. more
Nov 16, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free Class Day with First Stage and Danceworks
Free Class Day is a really clever cross-promotion between local dance group Danceworks and children’s theatre group First Stage. Sunday, Nov. 22, both groups will be teaching mini-classes at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 W. Walnut.. more
Nov 10, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Square Pumpkin's First Stage
It’s been an eventful decade-and-a-half for a certain square pumpkin. Spookley was was first unearthed in 2001. “ One day in the pumpkin patch the strangest little pumpkin hatched. Spookley wasn’t like his friends—where they had curves, he.. more
Sep 29, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free First Class Day: A Clever Synthesis
It can be kind of difficult to bypass the general public’s complacency on art. We’re living in a world where people can carry around just about any form of art in their pockets. Actually going out to the theatre to see something live would be nice.. more
Mar 22, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
First Steps at First Stage
First Stage fosters themes of friendship and cooperation with a cozy, little contemporary musical adaptation of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Warm and Classy ‘Three Little Pigs’
British musical theater songwriters George Stiles and Anthony Drewe put together a remarkably well-articulated children’s stage adaptation of an old classic with The Three Little Pigs. Weighing in more
Nov 4, 2014 4:54 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Classic Fairytale Comes to First Stage
You’re probably familiar with The Three Little Pigs and no matter the cultural variation—be it with pigs and a wolf, rabbits and a fox, or ants and a spider—the story is adored by children around the world. Coming to First Stage is George S... more
Oct 22, 2014 11:55 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble presents a program of Shorts
TheBronzeville Arts Ensemble recently collaborated with First Stage ina program that worked with playwrights to develop short plays that could beproduced. The effort has paid off in a program of three shorts that will bestaged at the end of th.. more
Sep 25, 2014 10:32 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Youthful ‘Romeo and Juliet’
First Stage’s Young Company production of Romeo and Juliet did justice to the drama and served as an education for much of its cast. Shakespeare’s tragedy was enacted at the Rosa Parks Auditorium at Golda Meir School right around the corner... more
May 22, 2014 12:55 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
25 Feet of soaring aluminum celebrate 25 Years of First Stage
Though it is quite distinctive, the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center is a humble, little building on 325 West Walnut Street. That building is about to get a piece of decoration thanks to artist Richard Taylor. The 25 foot welded aluminum sculpture .. more
Jul 29, 2012 11:07 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Della Wells Connects to Childhood Dreams Through Art
It's proving to be a very special month for Milwaukee collage artist Della Wells. As a child, she relished the satirical Fractured Fairy Tales of A.J. Jacobs and used art as a way to deal with a difficult home life that included her mother'... more
Oct 24, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Red Light Winter
Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more
