RSS

Milwaukee Youth Theatre

offthecuff_brandonherr_photobymatthewrodenkirch.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff sits down with Artistic Director Therese Burazin of Milwaukee Youth Theatre as she prepares to pass the torch to Associate Director Brandon Herr in the company’s 25th season. more

Feb 2, 2016 2:30 PM Off the Cuff

poppercover.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Youth Theatre will be producing a stage adaptation of the classic children’s book Mr. Popper’s Penguins. The 1938 story of a professional house painter who is forced to adopt a rather large group of penguins has been a favorite for .. more

Oct 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

number_the_stars_book_cover.jpg.jpe

Lois Lowry’s 1989 historical fiction book Number the Stars is one of the top-selling children’s books of all time in the US. More than that, it’s an important story of the life and struggle of the oppressed during World War II. It concerns a ten.. more

Aug 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_milwaukeeyouththeatre.jpg.jpe

E.B. White was on a train when he dreamed of the story of a boy that behaved like a mouse. He prodded the dreams a little bit and they became stories he would tell to his nieces and nephews. He typed-up the stories of a mouse with human parents an.. more

Apr 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_amidsummernightsdreammilwaukeeyouththeatre.jpg.jpe

The story of four young lovers becomes the story of four really young lovers as Milwaukee Youth Theatre present A Midsummer Night’s Dream next month. Staged just in time for the days leading-in to Valentine’s Day, the youth theatre company will be.. more

Jan 19, 2015 4:20 PM Theater

lincolncenterarts.jpg.jpe

MilwaukeeYouth Theatre has announced fourshows for its coming 2014-2015 season. This month they’re looking to cast forthe first show of the season: Disney’s The Little Mermaid, JR. Directedand choreographed by Dan Tellez, the show will run Oct.. more

Aug 25, 2014 3:56 PM Theater

blogimage12142.jpe

If you were to describe the ideal candidate for Milwaukee County sheriff, you couldn’t do much better than Milwaukee Police Lt. Chris Moews. He thoroughly understands the issues and problems facing Milwaukee County, and actually has realist... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 18 Comments

blogimage11974.jpe

For many of us, Manhattan’s tree-lined side streets offer a romantic ideal of urban life, but for the protagonist of Eat Pray Love, familiarity breeds banality. The change of scene demanded by Liz (Julia Roberts) is triggered by the realiza... more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage11483.jpe

For years, conservatives denounced the idea of criminals avoiding punishment for their heinous misdeeds by “finding a loophole” and “getting off on a technicality.”The right wing always made it sound as if our legal system had be more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage11141.jpe

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10595.jpe

Adapted from the 2001 hit Reese Witherspoon comedy, Legally Blonde the Musical debuted on Broadway in 2007, telling the story of sorority girl Elle Woods. On her quest to win back her boyfriend, Warner, Elle leaves a world of... more

Apr 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES