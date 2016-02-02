Milwaukee Youth Theatre
Intros and Outros at Milwaukee Youth Theatre
Off the Cuff sits down with Artistic Director Therese Burazin of Milwaukee Youth Theatre as she prepares to pass the torch to Associate Director Brandon Herr in the company’s 25th season. more
Feb 2, 2016 2:30 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Auditions For Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Milwaukee Youth Theatre will be producing a stage adaptation of the classic children’s book Mr. Popper’s Penguins. The 1938 story of a professional house painter who is forced to adopt a rather large group of penguins has been a favorite for .. more
Oct 28, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Number the Stars Auditions
Lois Lowry’s 1989 historical fiction book Number the Stars is one of the top-selling children’s books of all time in the US. More than that, it’s an important story of the life and struggle of the oppressed during World War II. It concerns a ten.. more
Aug 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Youth Theatre Stages 'Stuart Little'
E.B. White was on a train when he dreamed of the story of a boy that behaved like a mouse. He prodded the dreams a little bit and they became stories he would tell to his nieces and nephews. He typed-up the stories of a mouse with human parents an.. more
Apr 14, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Youth Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream
The story of four young lovers becomes the story of four really young lovers as Milwaukee Youth Theatre present A Midsummer Night’s Dream next month. Staged just in time for the days leading-in to Valentine’s Day, the youth theatre company will be.. more
Jan 19, 2015 4:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Little Mermaid Auditions for Milwaukee Youth Theatre
MilwaukeeYouth Theatre has announced fourshows for its coming 2014-2015 season. This month they’re looking to cast forthe first show of the season: Disney’s The Little Mermaid, JR. Directedand choreographed by Dan Tellez, the show will run Oct.. more
Aug 25, 2014 3:56 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shepherd Express Endorsements
If you were to describe the ideal candidate for Milwaukee County sheriff, you couldn’t do much better than Milwaukee Police Lt. Chris Moews. He thoroughly understands the issues and problems facing Milwaukee County, and actually has realist... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 18 Comments
Eat Pray Love
For many of us, Manhattan’s tree-lined side streets offer a romantic ideal of urban life, but for the protagonist of Eat Pray Love, familiarity breeds banality. The change of scene demanded by Liz (Julia Roberts) is triggered by the realiza... more
Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Finding a Loophole
For years, conservatives denounced the idea of criminals avoiding punishment for their heinous misdeeds by “finding a loophole” and “getting off on a technicality.”The right wing always made it sound as if our legal system had be more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Legally Blonde: The Musical
Adapted from the 2001 hit Reese Witherspoon comedy, Legally Blonde the Musical debuted on Broadway in 2007, telling the story of sorority girl Elle Woods. On her quest to win back her boyfriend, Warner, Elle leaves a world of... more
Apr 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee