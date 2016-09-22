Milwaukee Zoo
Milwaukee Zoological Society to Host Annual Zoo Brew
The Milwaukee Zoological Society is hosting their seventhannual Zoo Brew on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.More than 20 Milwaukee-area food vendors will be servingsamples, and around 30 breweries will be on hand, making .. more
Sep 22, 2016 8:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Candy Cane Lane
Candy Cane Lane in West Allis is celebrating their 25th anniversary this season! The West Allis neighborhood bounded by Oklahoma and Montana Avenues and 92nd to 96th Street istransformed into a winter wonderland in December to benefit the M... more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bonded
The movie's handlers are adamant: no reviews of Quantum of Solace until the film's opening day, Friday. But I can tell you one thing ahead of time. My opinion: it's the best James Bond movie ever. Read my review online this Friday at ExpressMilwau.. more
Nov 12, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dispatches from the Congo
readers are well acquainted with the Bonobo and CongoBiodiversity Initiative, launched 10 ,News Features more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Gay Reinartz News Features
Statewide Smoking Ban Still Popular
The Business Journal ,Expresso more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments