news1_courthouse_(byjferrer).jpg.jpe

J Ferrer

Joanne Lipo Zovic and Amy Koltz have launched the Tenant-Landlord Mediation Program in order to assist both landlords and their tenants to reduce the necessity of court cases and to solve disputes through non-adversarial discussions. more

Sep 12, 2017 5:01 PM News Features 2 Comments

acrowdedhourbook.jpg.jpe

In his book, A Crowded Hour: Milwaukee During the Great War, 1917-1918, author Kevin Abing examines the diverse social, political and economic forces that Milwaukeeans faced during and after World War I. He will discuss his book at Boswell ... more

Aug 1, 2017 2:48 PM Books

izzyhops.jpg.jpe

A pair of new restaurants will come to the spaces that oncehoused The Winchester and the recently closed Rascal’s.Izzy Hops Swig and Nosh will take the Rascal’s location at2311 N. Murray Ave. Owner Michael Vitucci will partner with Divi.. more

May 11, 2017 6:50 PM Around MKE

bohdanzachary.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s public broadcasting stations respond to changing times and threatened budgets with ingenuity and courage. more

May 2, 2017 4:04 PM News Features 6 Comments

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So the springtime is here to stay, I hear. We’ll see about that. I’ll tell you, mine own two personal signs that spring is truly h,Art for Art's Sake more

Apr 11, 2017 4:06 PM Art for Art's Sake

theater.jpg.jpe

A few weeks ago, it was announced that downtown’s MilwaukeeTheatre would now be known as the Miller High Life Theatre. The new name is theresult of a five-year naming rights deal between MillerCoors and the WisconsinCenter District, owne.. more

Apr 3, 2017 4:13 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

1902.jpg.jpe

Last week, Marquette University’s women’s basketball teamknocked off DePaul University to claim their first-ever Big East title andclinch their first birth in the NCAA tournament since 2011. On Monday, with thewomen’s brackets announced, i.. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:52 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

tower.jpg.jpe

This Saturday, March 18, the tallest building in Wisconsinwill serve as a vertical race track so that a few thousand area residents canhave a good time getting high and raising money for a great cause. It’s the 8thannual Milwaukee Fight fo.. more

Mar 13, 2017 4:53 PM Around MKE

news1_police.jpg.jpe

“Since I’ve been living in Wisconsin I’ve gotten to a point where I’m always looking over my shoulder. There’s an anxiety when I go out and take a ride down the street." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:37 PM News Features 3 Comments

mkejcc_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr.. more

Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Daily Dose

reggiejackson.jpg.jpe

“Segregation has a huge impact on keeping people from knowing other people. When there’s a lack of contact, you rely on stereotypes, you don’t communicate and you make assumptions about other people. It really does the city a disservice. x9... more

Feb 21, 2017 5:20 PM News Features 5 Comments

barbee.jpg.jpe

Recounting the pioneering Milwaukeean Lloyd Barbee, a largely forgotten African American ally in the struggle for LGBT rights. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:12 PM My LGBTQ POV

immigrationprotestmke1.jpg.jpe

“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more

Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

club.jpg.jpe

Michael Grogan’s new book You Gotta Be Dirty: The OutlawsMotorcycle Club In & Around Wisconsin is an eye-opening look at an uglypart of the Cream City’s past (and present) and sheds new light on anunder-recognized aspect of Milwaukee’s cultu.. more

Feb 13, 2017 4:44 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

milwaukeechophousebcb.jpg.jpe

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more

Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Brew City Booze

barrett_signing_dailydose.jpg.jpe

A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more

Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Daily Dose

liberty_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Take some time out tonight tosupport our immigrants and refugees who are under attack by the president. Abroad coalition of advocacy groups is organizing a powerful event, “MilwaukeeGathers in Unity for Human Dignity,” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at.. more

Feb 7, 2017 6:45 PM Daily Dose

4way.jpg.jpe

The Feb. 21 primary ballot includes a four-way race for Milwaukee Municipal Court Branch 1. Judge Valarie Hill faces three attorneys: William Crowley, Kail Decker and Brian Michel. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:14 PM News Features 3 Comments

c3cz4v7wgaect-q.jpg.jpe

From the coalition:The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is calling a rally to celebrate stopping Trump's planned visit to Harley-Davidson, and to focus our energy on defeating the agenda of Donald Trump and Sheriff Clarke.There will be a rally at.. more

Feb 2, 2017 7:20 PM Daily Dose

bom_forweb.jpg.jpe

Winners of Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee 2016 award program in the City Confidential category. more

Jan 18, 2017 12:01 AM Best of Milwaukee 2016

