Lawyers Try to Battle Eviction Scourge with Mediation Clinic
Joanne Lipo Zovic and Amy Koltz have launched the Tenant-Landlord Mediation Program in order to assist both landlords and their tenants to reduce the necessity of court cases and to solve disputes through non-adversarial discussions. more
Sep 12, 2017 5:01 PM Dan Shaw News Features 2 Comments
'Milwaukee During the Great War' Looks at a Divided City
In his book, A Crowded Hour: Milwaukee During the Great War, 1917-1918, author Kevin Abing examines the diverse social, political and economic forces that Milwaukeeans faced during and after World War I. He will discuss his book at Boswell ... more
Aug 1, 2017 2:48 PM Jenni Herrick Books
A Pair of New Restaurants to Open on the East Side
A pair of new restaurants will come to the spaces that oncehoused The Winchester and the recently closed Rascal’s.Izzy Hops Swig and Nosh will take the Rascal’s location at2311 N. Murray Ave. Owner Michael Vitucci will partner with Divi.. more
May 11, 2017 6:50 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee PBS Responds to Changing Times and Threatened Budgets
Milwaukee’s public broadcasting stations respond to changing times and threatened budgets with ingenuity and courage. more
May 2, 2017 4:04 PM David Luhrssen News Features 6 Comments
Peep What You Sow
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So the springtime is here to stay, I hear. We’ll see about that. I’ll tell you, mine own two personal signs that spring is truly h,Art for Art's Sake more
Apr 11, 2017 4:06 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The Slippery Slope of Selling Naming Rights: A Historian’s Perspective
A few weeks ago, it was announced that downtown’s MilwaukeeTheatre would now be known as the Miller High Life Theatre. The new name is theresult of a five-year naming rights deal between MillerCoors and the WisconsinCenter District, owne.. more
Apr 3, 2017 4:13 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
The Conflicted History of Women's Basketball in Milwaukee
Last week, Marquette University’s women’s basketball teamknocked off DePaul University to claim their first-ever Big East title andclinch their first birth in the NCAA tournament since 2011. On Monday, with thewomen’s brackets announced, i.. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:52 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Climb to the Top of Milwaukee For a Great Cause
This Saturday, March 18, the tallest building in Wisconsinwill serve as a vertical race track so that a few thousand area residents canhave a good time getting high and raising money for a great cause. It’s the 8thannual Milwaukee Fight fo.. more
Mar 13, 2017 4:53 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
ACLU Sues Over MPD’s Racially Biased Traffic Stop Policy
“Since I’ve been living in Wisconsin I’ve gotten to a point where I’m always looking over my shoulder. There’s an anxiety when I go out and take a ride down the street." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Ugly Acts of Anti-Semitism Surface in Milwaukee
Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr.. more
Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Reggie Jackson on Milwaukee’s Racial Segregation
“Segregation has a huge impact on keeping people from knowing other people. When there’s a lack of contact, you rely on stereotypes, you don’t communicate and you make assumptions about other people. It really does the city a disservice. x9... more
Feb 21, 2017 5:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Lloyd Barbee: Forgotten African American Ally in the LGBT Struggle
Recounting the pioneering Milwaukeean Lloyd Barbee, a largely forgotten African American ally in the struggle for LGBT rights. more
Feb 14, 2017 3:12 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Immigrants Push Back on Trump and Clarke’s Hateful Agenda
“I think we can add this one extra thing to a list of reasons why Sheriff Clarke should resign now," Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde said to wild applause at the rally. more
Feb 14, 2017 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
“You Gotta Be Dirty;
Michael Grogan’s new book You Gotta Be Dirty: The OutlawsMotorcycle Club In & Around Wisconsin is an eye-opening look at an uglypart of the Cream City’s past (and present) and sheds new light on anunder-recognized aspect of Milwaukee’s cultu.. more
Feb 13, 2017 4:44 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more
Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
‘We Don’t Want You to be Fearful’: A Night for Immigrants and Refugees
A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more
Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Tonight: Milwaukee Gathers in Unity for Human Dignity: In Defense of Immigrants and Refugees
Take some time out tonight tosupport our immigrants and refugees who are under attack by the president. Abroad coalition of advocacy groups is organizing a powerful event, “MilwaukeeGathers in Unity for Human Dignity,” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at.. more
Feb 7, 2017 6:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Four-Way Race for Municipal Court Judge
The Feb. 21 primary ballot includes a four-way race for Milwaukee Municipal Court Branch 1. Judge Valarie Hill faces three attorneys: William Crowley, Kail Decker and Brian Michel. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Rally Against Trump and Muslim Ban Tonight
From the coalition:The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is calling a rally to celebrate stopping Trump's planned visit to Harley-Davidson, and to focus our energy on defeating the agenda of Donald Trump and Sheriff Clarke.There will be a rally at.. more
Feb 2, 2017 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Best of Milwaukee 2016 Winners: City Confidential
Winners of Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee 2016 award program in the City Confidential category. more
Jan 18, 2017 12:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2016