Milwaukeeans
Black Sheep’s Villains Sinister Soiree
This Friday, Oct. 31, Black Sheep invites Milwaukeeans tothe Walker’s Point neighborhood for its everything-villain Halloween party. Dressas your favorite sinister character and enjoy three biting new cocktails in thesinfully decorated bar. No .. more
Oct 30, 2014 7:10 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Paul Cebar Looks to Tomorrow
Nearly 40 years after his first paying gig in the city, there may be no more conversationally colorful character and Milwaukee institution than Paul Cebar. Inherent in Cebar’s verbal floridity, however, is the missionary zeal of a musician ... more
Jan 7, 2014 3:35 AM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
Paul Cebar Explores That Tomorrow Sound
“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of th more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
4AD Gives Away Mini SXSW Compilation
Teasing their upcoming SXSW showcase show, 4AD is giving away free downloads of a mini, five-song compilation, featuring new or recent songs from five of the label's acts: M. Ward, St. Vincent, Anni Rossi and Camera Obscura, who contribute the sho.. more
Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Teens Fight for Survival
Milwaukeeans are facing sticker shock this month. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Paul Cebar and Tomorrow Sound
Who better to headline Friday night of Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s annual four-day, French-culture celebration, than Paul Cebar, the man who, with his Milwaukeeans, made danceable, New Orleans-styled R&B a staple of our city’s music scene? Tonight... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Scrooge in Quad
At 7:30 pm tonight, the Nebraska Theatre Caravan will pull into UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium to present its production of A Christmas Carol. The show boasts a cast of 27. One of those actors will, of course, be playing Scrooge. Half an hour ea.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater