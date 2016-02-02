RSS

This year Shepherd Express will hold its 3rdannual Woman Up! Health andLifestyle Expo presented by AuroraHealth Care. On Saturday, February 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Wisconsin State Fair ExpoCenter will play home to a d.. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:23 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee pride is at an all-time high. This week's Milwaukee Day celebration certainly hit that home, but does it sometimes seem like all the cheerleading surrounding the city seems a little... generic? This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly .. more

Apr 16, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture roundtable with the station's Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're being buzzkills about a grassroots effort to bring Pabst Blue Ribbon home to Milwaukee. The feel-good campa.. more

Mar 26, 2014 10:19 PM On Music

In the lead up to this year’s South by South Musicfestival in Austin, MilwaukeeHome’s plans to premiere a daylong stagespotlighting more than two dozen Milwaukee acts were invariably described withone of two words: “ambitious” or “overambiti.. more

Mar 18, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

MilwaukeeHome’sambitious crowd-funding campaign to send 25 Milwaukee acts to Austin’s South BySouthwest music festival fell far short of its goal, raising just $4,120 of the$20,000 it sought, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported this week. T.. more

Feb 19, 2014 9:00 PM On Music

Next month 25 Milwaukee artists will head down to Austin to play a Milwaukee-themed stage at the South By Southwest music festival. On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're join.. more

Feb 5, 2014 10:50 PM On Music

Remember how Milwaukee more or less sat out Austin's South By Southwest music festival last year? Well this year it's making good in epic fashion. More than two dozen acts from the Milwaukee area will play the festival as part of a showcase organi.. more

Jan 22, 2014 4:00 AM On Music

The Bel Canto Chorus celebrates bluegrass in both its past and present iterations in the company’s latest program, “The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass.” Spotlighting the Bel Canto Boy Choir, the concert includes performances of folk more

Oct 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After an often-brutal four-game series against the San Francisco Giants, the Milwaukee Brewers hope to rebuild some of their confidence with some easy wins against the Pittsburgh Pirates. more

Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Pastor John Renken's Xtreme Ministries, located in Clarksville, Tenn., is one of a reportedly growing number of churches that use "mixed martial arts" to recruit wayward young men to the Christian gospel. Typically, after leading his flock ... more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Triskele’s (1801 S. Third St.) is one of Milwaukee’s best-kept dining secrets. It sits in a former corner tavern on a quiet residential street not far from the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower. The menu has seen many changes since the place opened... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Milwaukee’s Warped Cast began by giving the live, Rocky Horror Picture Show -styled midnight movie treatment to other camp classics like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors , but recently has moved on to something more more

Feb 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

From 1989 through 1995 Lincoln T. Beauchamp, Jr., an African-American musician and writer, published a thick journal called the Original Chicago Blues Annual. OCBA included poetry and fiction but focused on interviews with blues and jazz ar... more

Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Books

During his five-year hiatus from Phish, guitarist Trey Anastasio was typically prolific, creating a couple new bands, 70 Volt Parade and SerialPod, collaborating with the Benevento/Russo Duo, composing a classical music piece more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

