Mini Golf
“Maker’s Golf
The name is a play on words, but as it becomes more of areality as a weather forecast, the cozy below-ground links of Nine Below offersa wonderful respite from wintertime in Milwaukee. The world’s first and only“maker’s” miniature golf co.. more
Jan 2, 2017 9:25 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Nine Below Mini Golf Hosts Grand Opening
Nine Below, a “maker's golf tavern,” will have their grandopening Saturday, October 1. Located beneath Beans & Barley at 1905 E.North Ave., Nine Below combinesmini-golf with a full bar in an adults-only space. Guests who wish to min.. more
Sep 29, 2016 7:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Conversations With Myself (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela opened his archives for Conversations With Myself, composed of long sequences with snippets from interviews, journal entries, essays and an unpublished prison memoir. The swatches of words, which are of varying interest, help... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books