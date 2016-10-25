Minimum Wage
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more
Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 14 Comments
It’s Ryan v. Ryan in Congressional District 1
This year, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s re-election bid is a bit more complicated as he faces challenges from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, including his Democratic rival on the Nov. 8 ballot, Iraq war vet Ryan Solen. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Why Are Small-Town Wisconsinites So Angry?
Rural residents feel they are the “have nots,” while urban and suburban Wisconsinites are the “haves.” more
Sep 27, 2016 4:45 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 20 Comments
Nursing Home Staffers Want a Raise
Certified nursing assistants are blaming low wages for the looming crises at Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Leaders Applaud First-of-Its-Kind Community Benefits Agreement with Milwaukee Bucks
“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more
May 24, 2016 4:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News
People Power at the Milwaukee Democratic Debate
Wisconsin voters will cast ballots in the presidential primaries on Tuesday, April 5, so the Democratic debate was a kick-off of sorts for the campaigns for the April primary. more
Feb 16, 2016 2:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News
Setting the Record Straight
Another week, another flurry of expensive flyers flooding the county with the mission of improving Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s image ahead of his re-election campaign. In one of his latest mailers, Abele boasts of his support ... more
Nov 24, 2015 7:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 4 Comments
What the GOP Candidates Got Wrong About the Minimum Wage
Well that started off with a bang. As protesters gathered indowntown Milwaukee to protest the GOP’s harmful agenda on wages, immigrationand civil rights, the Republican candidates on stage for the presidentialdebate showed no regard for their c.. more
Nov 11, 2015 3:37 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 17 Comments
Yes, Gov. Walker—Let’s Focus on Kids
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s inauguration highlighted his concern for children. The Shepherd Express highlights policies that he should adopt, including raising the minimum wage, implementing background checks on all gun purchases, suppor... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
Vote ‘Yes’ on Milwaukee County Referendum Questions
In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Five Referendum Questions on County Ballot
Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more
Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
The Governor Can and Should Raise the Minimum Wage
Did you know that Wisconsin’s governor, on his or her own, can raise the minimum wage? In fact, the governor is required by law to ensure that all Wisconsinites—not just those earning a minimum wage—are paid a living wage for their work. more
Oct 15, 2014 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Walker Blames Victims for His Jobs Failure
Republican Gov. Scott Walker is now adding insult to injury of Wisconsin workers by making an outrageous attempt to shift the blame for his own terrible jobs record to the unemployed victims of his failed policies more
Oct 15, 2014 1:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Will Voters Punish or Reward Scott Walker for His Out-of-Touch Views on the Minimum Wage?
I kept shaking my head throughoutFriday’s gubernatorial debate. Scott Walker simply has no clueabout what it’s really like to work for a living.Why is our economy so sluggish?It’s not a jobs problem. It’s a“work” problem, according to .. more
Oct 13, 2014 2:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 13 Comments
Obama’s Optimistic But Wisconsin Is Still Struggling
President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee’s Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn’t about more
Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Obama Pushes Popular Agenda Items in Milwaukee
Sep 2, 2014 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Democrats Vie for Pasch’s Former Assembly Seat
Democratic state Rep. Sandy Pasch announced earlier this year that she would not seek another term in office, which presents a huge opportunity for up-and-coming leaders. Four Democrats will more
Jul 23, 2014 5:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee County Referendum Questions Move Forward
Jun 26, 2014 7:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 4 Comments
New Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy Shares His Agenda
In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more
Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Fight for a Living Wage
We’ve seen enough hard times recently to know unemployment can lead to a life of poverty. But what kind of country are we living in when full-time workers also live in poverty? more
Feb 18, 2014 8:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties