Minimum Wage

“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more

Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 14 Comments

This year, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s re-election bid is a bit more complicated as he faces challenges from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, including his Democratic rival on the Nov. 8 ballot, Iraq war vet Ryan Solen. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:18 PM News Features 4 Comments

Rural residents feel they are the “have nots,” while urban and suburban Wisconsinites are the “haves.” more

Sep 27, 2016 4:45 PM News Features 20 Comments

Certified nursing assistants are blaming low wages for the looming crises at Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities. more

Aug 30, 2016 4:20 PM News Features 5 Comments

“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more

May 24, 2016 4:04 PM News

Wisconsin voters will cast ballots in the presidential primaries on Tuesday, April 5, so the Democratic debate was a kick-off of sorts for the campaigns for the April primary. more

Feb 16, 2016 2:05 PM News

Another week, another flurry of expensive flyers flooding the county with the mission of improving Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s image ahead of his re-election campaign. In one of his latest mailers, Abele boasts of his support ... more

Nov 24, 2015 7:29 PM News Features 4 Comments

Overpass Light Brigade

As protesters gathered indowntown Milwaukee to protest the GOP's harmful agenda on wages, immigrationand civil rights, the Republican candidates on stage for the presidentialdebate showed no regard for their c..

Nov 11, 2015 3:37 PM Daily Dose 17 Comments

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s inauguration highlighted his concern for children. The Shepherd Express highlights policies that he should adopt, including raising the minimum wage, implementing background checks on all gun purchases, suppor... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:10 PM Expresso 13 Comments

In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM News Features 3 Comments

Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more

Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM News Features 10 Comments

Did you know that Wisconsin’s governor, on his or her own, can raise the minimum wage? In fact, the governor is required by law to ensure that all Wisconsinites—not just those earning a minimum wage—are paid a living wage for their work. more

Oct 15, 2014 4:00 PM Expresso 6 Comments

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is now adding insult to injury of Wisconsin workers by making an outrageous attempt to shift the blame for his own terrible jobs record to the unemployed victims of his failed policies more

Oct 15, 2014 1:14 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

I kept shaking my head throughoutFriday’s gubernatorial debate. Scott Walker simply has no clueabout what it’s really like to work for a living.Why is our economy so sluggish?It’s not a jobs problem. It’s a“work” problem, according to .. more

Oct 13, 2014 2:17 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee’s Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn’t about more

Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Sep 2, 2014 6:41 PM Daily Dose

Democratic state Rep. Sandy Pasch announced earlier this year that she would not seek another term in office, which presents a huge opportunity for up-and-coming leaders. Four Democrats will more

Jul 23, 2014 5:13 PM News Features

Jun 26, 2014 7:51 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more

Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM News Features

We’ve seen enough hard times recently to know unemployment can lead to a life of poverty. But what kind of country are we living in when full-time workers also live in poverty? more

Feb 18, 2014 8:59 PM Taking Liberties

