Mining
Getting Away to the Penokee Hills
Penokee Hills stand as a reminder that people who care about natural resources can still win against sleazy politicians on the take. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:01 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more
Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
More Damning Revelations about Scott Walker’s Alleged ‘Criminal Scheme’
Although Gov. Scott Walker claims that he did nothing wrong when he allegedly solicited funds for the independent conservative group Wisconsin Club for Growth more
Aug 27, 2014 2:13 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is Drowning in Corruption
No one knows for certain who discovered water, but we can be pretty sure it wasn’t a fish. When you’re completely immersed in something, it can be impossible to see it more
Aug 27, 2014 1:59 AM Joel McNally News Features 40 Comments
The Last Deer Hunt
Ed called up Charley and said the two of them owed it to themselves to go on one last Wisconsin deer hunt. They weren’t getting any younger and everybody else in their old deer hunting party more
Nov 27, 2013 1:31 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The New War on the Poor
Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators are launching a brand-new war on the poor in Wisconsin under an absurd belief the poor may have too much money more
Sep 18, 2013 1:56 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The New, Improved Governor
So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more
Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Is State Government Going To Be Toxic for Another Two Years?
On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more
Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Tommy Thompson’s Brazen Hypocrisy
The brazen hypocrisy was stunning when Republican Senate candidate Tommy Thompson accused his opponent, Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, of being soft on Iran, identifying President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
End Is Near for Republican Rule
Nearly 1 million Wisconsin citizens actively seeking to restore democracy in the state still have several months... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Caterina’s: Milwaukee’s Place for Veal
When in the mood for veal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the prime attraction remains the veal, which is offered in six differ... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview