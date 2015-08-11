RSS

Mining

Penokee Hills stand as a reminder that people who care about natural resources can still win against sleazy politicians on the take. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:01 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more

Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Visual Arts

Although Gov. Scott Walker claims that he did nothing wrong when he allegedly solicited funds for the independent conservative group Wisconsin Club for Growth more

Aug 27, 2014 2:13 AM News Features 5 Comments

No one knows for certain who discovered water, but we can be pretty sure it wasn’t a fish. When you’re completely immersed in something, it can be impossible to see it more

Aug 27, 2014 1:59 AM News Features 40 Comments

Ed called up Charley and said the two of them owed it to themselves to go on one last Wisconsin deer hunt. They weren’t getting any younger and everybody else in their old deer hunting party more

Nov 27, 2013 1:31 AM Taking Liberties

Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators are launching a brand-new war on the poor in Wisconsin under an absurd belief the poor may have too much money more

Sep 18, 2013 1:56 AM Taking Liberties

So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more

Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Taking Liberties

On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more

Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM News Features

The brazen hypocrisy was stunning when Republican Senate candidate Tommy Thompson accused his opponent, Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, of being soft on Iran, identifying President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:36 PM Taking Liberties

Nearly 1 million Wisconsin citizens actively seeking to restore democracy in the state still have several months... more

Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

When in the mood for veal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the prime attraction remains the veal, which is offered in six differ... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

