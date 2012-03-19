RSS

Minneapolis

blogimage18077.jpe

Metal vocalist Lance King has come a long ways since his days of playing T.A. Vern's in the early '90s with the Minneapolis-based band Gemini. Over 21 years, he has fronted several other bands (most notably, Balance of Power)... more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage17834.jpe

It seems almost quaint to think there was a time not that long ago where most Americans thought about rap and hip-hop in terms of an East Coast/West Coast binary. To be sure, even then it wasn't representative of the whole picture, but in t... more

Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage5054.jpe

Ghosts, the third album from the young Minneapolis band One For The Team, is part break-up record, loaded with all the recriminations that term connotes, and part escapist fantasy about befriending a ghost. It’s a bittersweet pairing: Having a spi.. more

Jul 13, 2010 2:14 PM On Music

Speaking as someone who has been forced to see a lot of touring shows coming-in from New York, it’s always nice to see smaller touring shows coming through town from other places. It would even be nice to see one of these shows some time . . . al.. more

May 14, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

With the end of the school year approaching, there are a number of student projects that are making it to the stage in the next several weeks. Here are a couple of highlights:As a part of its Alternative Theatre Festival, Marquette University is p.. more

Apr 24, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage5054.jpe

Insurgent Theatre took its recent production on the road punk-style, performing Paint the Paint the Town ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3669.jpe

  Who knew that in 1889 an anti-Chinese riot broke out in Milwaukee after a pair of l Chinese Milwaukee ,Books more

Sep 15, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage3406.jpe

Joining a growing Midwestern tradition of infusing otherwise tried-and-true genres with an indie-electro sensibility, Minneapolis' Ruby Isle, who play the Cactus Club tonight at 9 p.m., utilize particularly,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES