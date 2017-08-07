RSS

Once again the Brewers and Twins face off with somewhat parallel seasons, but once again the Brewers are on slightly better footing. more

Aug 7, 2017 9:28 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Photo credit: Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons

The Minnesota Twins have been a complete dumpster fire this season. The Brewers can relate: Last year they were even worse. more

Apr 18, 2016 9:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Minnesota Twins tonight with a 6:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Minnesota Twins tonight at a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park. The big question, of course, is will that roof be open…,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

