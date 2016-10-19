Minnesota Vikings
The Packers Make Big Changes
Paul Noonan breaks down the big adjustments the Packers are making to get their season on track, and invents a new statistic. more
Oct 19, 2016 9:31 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
All Wins Are Nice, but The Packers' Week 1 Win Didn't Answer Many Questions
Paul Noonan reacts to the Packers' week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there are many questions left unanswered about how good the team really is. more
Sep 12, 2016 4:32 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
'American Epics: Thomas Hart Benton and Hollywood' Comes to Milwaukee Art Museum
For over a century,movies have captured our imaginations, immersing us in the narratives ofdistant wars, the wild west, and political intrigue. And so it is with the worksof Thomas Hart Benton. Inspired by Hollywood cinema and human nature.. more
Jun 6, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
A Tie is What Counts as Good News for the Packers with Rodgers Out
The last time Matt Flynn ducked under center at Lambeau Field, he was running up 480 yards and six touchdowns (both tied Green Bay records) against the Detroit Lions in a Week 17 start as a resting,Sports more
Nov 25, 2013 9:44 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Spending Time With Emily Dickinson
Sometimes good theater is just a matter of linking up the right character with the right actor with the right audience in the right venue. Renaissance Theaterworks fits these elements together quite harmoniously in its season-opening production o.. more
Oct 20, 2013 4:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
One Down, More Goals to Go
Sunday saw the Observers focused on Fox's early NFL telecast, but not the same game. When Frank later called Artie from Long Island, only one of them could report a pleasant experience. more
Dec 19, 2012 4:23 PM Frank Clines More Sports
In The Belly With Insurgent Theatre
Inusrgent Theatre returns to Milwaukee this weekend for a pair of performances of In The Belly. The activist theatre company presents its exploration of the US prison system April 21st and 22nd. The April 21st performance is at Cream City Collecti.. more
Apr 18, 2012 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
My Movie with Marilyn
<p> Marilyn Monroe is exactly like Adolf Hitler in one respect. Both left such a vivid and widespread impression through their public performances that any actor playing them will measure short. Michelle Williams is a picture of loveliness as the.. more
Jan 4, 2012 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sketch 22 the 8th on the 7th
Having been around long enough to safely be considered a “long-running,” comedy tradition, Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 celebrates it EIGHTH outing this coming January the 7th.The idea is cute . . . not altogether unlike another similar longer-r.. more
Jan 3, 2012 7:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It's All Good (or Bad), Except When It Ain't
Two weeks ago the Packers were in trouble with several major injuries, two straight overtime losses and the prospect of three tough games before their bye week. Three weeks ago the Badgers were in a dicey spot with an early Big Ten loss and... more
Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Once More, Fate Intercepts Favre
Jan. 24, 2010, Superdome: Favre and the MinnesotaVikings are a few yards away from a fiel and ,Sports more
Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
That Was Then… This Is for Certain
As Asbaseball’s regular season entered its final week, the Brewers were inthe thick o ,None more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Truth, Justice and the Favrian Way
Surelyit was the least surprising news since Capt. Renault was shocked—shocked! really ,Sports more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Injurious Basturd
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, oh yeah,such no time for me to whip out an essay for you’s about why Green BayPacker fans ought to show up at ,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Taking a Stance on Major Issues
At last the Miller Park roof was open for the Milwaukee Brewers' 13th home game of t At last the Miller Park roof was open for the Milwaukee Brewers' 13th home game of t ,Sports more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
It’s a Lock, Bye Gosh
While the Brewers were rolling past the Cardinals and taking aim at the Cubs, the Observer While the Brewers were rolling past the Cardinals and taking aim at the Cubs, the Observer ,Sports more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments