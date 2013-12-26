Minnesota
Milwaukee's Insurance Rates Are High, And Policies Are Low Quality
Residents of Milwaukee and Racine are paying 23% more or an extra $1,810 annually for large-group health insurance than Madison-area residents, according to a new analysis by more
Dec 26, 2013 11:24 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Prairie Wolves
Tragically, shootings in small town America have become all too frequent. Author Thomas Maltman chronicles one community’s reaction to a deadly shooting in his new book Little Wolves. This meditation on violence centers more
Jan 17, 2013 4:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Post-Season Brightens Up
The Packers' 24-10 playoff romp over Minnesota earned them a trip to San Francisco and a chance for double payback against the 49ers for an opening-day loss, and against the Bay Area for Wisconsin's 20-14 Rose Bowl more
Jan 9, 2013 5:24 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Scott Wooldridge
Minnesota-based Milwaukee expatriate Scott Wooldridge prepares for a solo album with this single, a peaceable piece of folk rock protest against fractious political invective. Facebook discussion threads and partisan divides inform more
Nov 12, 2012 2:22 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Characters Drive ‘The Lighthouse Road’
Set along the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn., The Lighthouse Road by Peter Geye recreates life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as it tells the tale of backwoods logging and bootlegging through tragic characters... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:41 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Derk Hansen: A Life in the Landscape
Born in a German basement during an air raid in 1942, artist Derk Hansen later immigrated to America. His art has evolved from his diverse life experiences: window stylist, art restorer, art gallery owner, photographer... more
Sep 19, 2012 3:25 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Mason Jennings, On His Own Terms
Not everyone is cut out for the big time. Musician Tom Russell put it best when an A&R flack pressed... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature 1 Comments
Badger women's hockey wins National Semi-Final, plays for National Championship
The Badger womens hockey team was dominant in the National Semifinal Friday night as they beat Boston College 6-2 to advance to the National Championship game Sunday at 5 pm.The National Championship game will be available via webcast on NCAA.com.. more
Mar 18, 2012 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Minnesota hockey #1 coming into Madison this weekend
It was going to be a rough weekend for the Badgers with the Gophers coming to town, but now there's added pressure because Minnesota is ranked #1 in both the USCHO.com poll and the USA Today/US Hockey poll.The Border Battle always brings added pr.. more
Nov 9, 2011 1:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Khrushchev’s Cold Summer: Gulag Returnees, Crime, and the Fate of Reform After Stalin (Cornell University Press), by Miriam Dobson
Khrushchev’s Cold ,Books more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Deerhunter w/ Dan Deacon and No Age
It’s one thing for several songwriters to grab their acoustic guitars and play a couple collaborative shows, but Deerhunter, Dan Deacon and No Age’s ambitious “round robin” tour provides far greater logistical challenges: Three blo more
Aug 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
10,000 Lakes Festival (7/22-7/25)
So Summerfest is over, and you still have the musical festival itch... what can you do? Easy, travel out to Minnesota of course! The 10,000 Lakes Festival will be featuring such groups as Dave Matthews Band, Wil,Sponsored Events more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Greater Tuna
The Milwaukee Rep's Stackner Cabaret takes a rare stab at a show that isn't a musical wit Greater Tuna ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
,Boris + Doris on the town more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Minnesota football - big fat liars!!!
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
UW Fraternity Running to Minnesota for game, philanthropy
How cool...More than one rivalry SaturdayMADISON, Wis.Over 260 miles separate Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium and Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium. Rather than drive to this weekend’s Badger football game in Minnesota, members of the Wisconsin ch.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports