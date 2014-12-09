Minnie Driver
Beyond the Lights
Dec 9, 2014 7:43 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 13
Groomed by her unrepentant “mom-ager” (Minnie Driver) to become a pop star, British singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is poised on the cusp of major stardom when she is overcome with depression and prepares to jump to her death from a Los An... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Good Will for Ben Affleck
TheFriday, Oct. 12 release of Argo will mark a new peak for Ben Affleck, acelebrity-cum-reviled Hollywood figure. Affleck became a joke as half of thetabloid couple Bennifer, especially after his sinkhole movie with JLo, Gigli .. more
Oct 8, 2012 12:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Sandcarvers w/ Wild Colonial Bhoys
Regulars at area clubs as well as Irish Fest, the Milwaukee Celtic-rock band The Sandcarvers join the stream of bands celebrating the 20th anniversary of Shank Hall this month. As part of the band’s push behind their latest album, Whiskey T... more
Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee