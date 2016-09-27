RSS

Mira Nair

film_queenofkatwe.jpg.jpe

Queen of Katwe occupies a special place in the realm of films about child pretegies for its true-life protagonist: an impoverished girl from Uganda who becomes a world chess champion. The film is also part of a gathering and overdue trend o... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:54 PM Film Reviews

homemoviessalaambombay.jpg.jpe

The Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay! (1988) introduced Mira Nair to the wider world and offers an unforgettable depiction of life on the streets of India. more

Dec 8, 2015 10:01 PM Home Movies

“Beware of strangers in strange places” might be the motto of this Australian film about a tourist who vanishes while on vacation in Cambodia. Nicely shot and edited, the non-linear story builds toward its climax in back-and-forth moveme... more

Oct 2, 2013 2:15 PM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES