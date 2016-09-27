Mira Nair
‘Queen of Katwe’ Cries ‘Checkmate!’
Queen of Katwe occupies a special place in the realm of films about child pretegies for its true-life protagonist: an impoverished girl from Uganda who becomes a world chess champion. The film is also part of a gathering and overdue trend o... more
Sep 27, 2016
Recently Released
The Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay! (1988) introduced Mira Nair to the wider world and offers an unforgettable depiction of life on the streets of India. more
Dec 8, 2015
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 2
“Beware of strangers in strange places” might be the motto of this Australian film about a tourist who vanishes while on vacation in Cambodia. Nicely shot and edited, the non-linear story builds toward its climax in back-and-forth moveme... more
Oct 2, 2013