Miramar Theatre

localmusic_xposed4heads.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Xposed 4Heads urge resistance to mindless rhetoric and social pressure on their new album, Urgency Squad. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:38 PM Local Music

localmusic_chrishaines.jpg.jpe

A Milwaukee open-mic staple, Chris Haise credits trial and error for his efficiently folky debut EP. more

Feb 28, 2017 3:58 PM Local Music

localmusic_undercoverorganism_(bycharliekautz).jpg.jpe

It took plenty of trial and error for Milwaukee’s Undercover Organism to hone their tricky fusion of jam and electronic music. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:12 PM Local Music

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Photo by Wes Rich

Soul Low’s newest album, Nosebleeds, is much darker than their earlier efforts. Soul Low will play an album release show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Milwaukee’s Miramar Theatre; also appearing will be Milo and The Pukes. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:58 PM Music Feature

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose daughter just came out as a Lesbian. Upcoming events include Lisa Lampanelli: The Leaner Meaner Tour at Meyer Theatre, April 1; Miltown LGBT Families at Bounce, April 3; and “LGBT Gives Back”... more

Mar 29, 2016 2:04 PM Hear Me Out

musicgateway_1_mikeregal_maggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more

Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

miltown beatdown_use.jpg.jpe

The Miltown Beat Down

After 10 years, one of Milwaukee's longest-lived hip-hop traditions is coming to an end. The Miltown Beat Down, a novel producer battle series started by DJ Jordan Lee, will end with one last Battle Royale featuring each of the event's past champi.. more

Sep 29, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

kavon-9_1.jpg.jpe

An interview witih Kj Prodigy, poet, teacher and host of the popular Tuesday open mic night at Miramar Theater. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:19 PM Off the Cuff

revivalists_pc_alysse gafkjen.jpg.jpe

Veteran’s Park spends the weekend celebrating Asian culture, while Discovery World kicks off this year’s Fish Fry & A Flick film series. more

Jul 8, 2015 12:01 AM This Week in Milwaukee

herman astro.jpg.jpe

It was only earlier this month that the '70s-devoted Milwaukee rock band Herman Astro played a release show for its latest album, Mean Gene . It turns out that show will be one of their last: This morning the group announced that it will break up .. more

Sep 24, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

dead man.jpg.jpe

Sayyou’re a regular performance group that regularly performs on the first Fridayof the month. What do you do when the first friday of the month happens to landon one of the biggest holidays of the year? If you’re Dead Man’s Carnivalyou go ahe.. more

Jul 3, 2014 9:47 AM Theater

dead man.jpg.jpe

Thefirst Friday of the month approaches. For a certain undeservedly small segmentof the local population that means another Dead Man’s Carnival show atthe Miramar Theatre. One need not be a dead man to attend. And audiences canattend the show .. more

Jun 5, 2014 10:51 AM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

May Day may have come and gone, but spring events are bursting out all over for Milwaukee’s LGBT Community. Whether you like to dress up or drag down, keep it more

May 4, 2014 11:59 PM Hear Me Out

hamlet a.d.d. dustin diamond special entertainment.jpg.jpe

Filmmakers Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant of Milwaukee's Special Entertainment have already raked up millions of YouTube views for their viral phenomenon "What What (In The Butt)" as well as acclaim for their feature William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet.. more

Nov 25, 2013 6:00 PM Around MKE

experimental mke.jpg.jpe

These are hard times for noise music festivals. Noise fests around the Midwest have been shrinking or scaling back their lineups, and the country’s largest noise festival, more

Aug 20, 2013 11:24 PM Local Music

miramar.jpg.jpe

That didn't take long, thankfully. A couple of weeks after closing following a fire, the Miramar Theatre announced it will reopen on Saturday, July 20. "We will still be in clean-up mode with much more to do, but functional and comfortable," owner.. more

Jul 15, 2013 2:30 PM On Music

miramar.jpg.jpe

The Miramar Theatre will be closed indefinitely following a fire Wednesday night. In an email blast last night, theater owner Bill Stace wrote, "The Miramar Theatre had a fire last night, July 3, 2013. No one was injured, but there had been extens.. more

Jul 5, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

 BoneyFingers look very much at home in their full-length concert DVD, Live @ TheMiramar Theatre . The crowd is large and approving and the band members have anevident connection with their audience as they roll on low simmer through a .. more

Nov 1, 2012 7:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Even if it's just a passing trend, it's nice to see the Steampunk aesthetic gain popularity. The latest local manifestation is The Dainty Rogues…a group of theatrical performers that includes burlesque dancers, fire eaters, singers, comedians .. more

Jul 31, 2012 11:13 AM Theater

blogimage19029.jpe

In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

