Miramar Theatre
The 'Urgency' of Xposed 4Heads
Milwaukee’s Xposed 4Heads urge resistance to mindless rhetoric and social pressure on their new album, Urgency Squad. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:38 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Chris Haise Fine-Tunes His Folky Debut, ‘Your Ugly Friends’
A Milwaukee open-mic staple, Chris Haise credits trial and error for his efficiently folky debut EP. more
Feb 28, 2017 3:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
How Undercover Organism Learned to Love the Loop
It took plenty of trial and error for Milwaukee’s Undercover Organism to hone their tricky fusion of jam and electronic music. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:12 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Darker Side of Soul Low
Soul Low’s newest album, Nosebleeds, is much darker than their earlier efforts. Soul Low will play an album release show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Milwaukee’s Miramar Theatre; also appearing will be Milo and The Pukes. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Come Out, Come Out, Wherever You Are!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose daughter just came out as a Lesbian. Upcoming events include Lisa Lampanelli: The Leaner Meaner Tour at Meyer Theatre, April 1; Miltown LGBT Families at Bounce, April 3; and “LGBT Gives Back”... more
Mar 29, 2016 2:04 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Mike Regal Keeps the Beats Flowing
Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more
Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
The Miltown Beat Down is Going Out with One Last Battle Royale
After 10 years, one of Milwaukee's longest-lived hip-hop traditions is coming to an end. The Miltown Beat Down, a novel producer battle series started by DJ Jordan Lee, will end with one last Battle Royale featuring each of the event's past champi.. more
Sep 29, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Off the Cuff with Poet Kavon Jones aka Kj Prodigy
An interview witih Kj Prodigy, poet, teacher and host of the popular Tuesday open mic night at Miramar Theater. more
Jul 21, 2015 10:19 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
This Week in Milwaukee: July 9-15
Veteran’s Park spends the weekend celebrating Asian culture, while Discovery World kicks off this year’s Fish Fry & A Flick film series. more
Jul 8, 2015 12:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Herman Astro Will Play its Last Show in October
It was only earlier this month that the '70s-devoted Milwaukee rock band Herman Astro played a release show for its latest album, Mean Gene . It turns out that show will be one of their last: This morning the group announced that it will break up .. more
Sep 24, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Dead Man’s Carnival On Independence Day
Sayyou’re a regular performance group that regularly performs on the first Fridayof the month. What do you do when the first friday of the month happens to landon one of the biggest holidays of the year? If you’re Dead Man’s Carnivalyou go ahe.. more
Jul 3, 2014 9:47 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dead Man’s Carnival at the Miramar
Thefirst Friday of the month approaches. For a certain undeservedly small segmentof the local population that means another Dead Man’s Carnival show atthe Miramar Theatre. One need not be a dead man to attend. And audiences canattend the show .. more
Jun 5, 2014 10:51 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Let’s Have a Spring Fling!
May Day may have come and gone, but spring events are bursting out all over for Milwaukee’s LGBT Community. Whether you like to dress up or drag down, keep it more
May 4, 2014 11:59 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
The "What What In The Butt" Guys Are Kickstarting a Gonzo Hamlet Adaptation
Filmmakers Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant of Milwaukee's Special Entertainment have already raked up millions of YouTube views for their viral phenomenon "What What (In The Butt)" as well as acclaim for their feature William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet.. more
Nov 25, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Bucking Trends, the Milwaukee Noise Festival Expands
These are hard times for noise music festivals. Noise fests around the Midwest have been shrinking or scaling back their lineups, and the country’s largest noise festival, more
Aug 20, 2013 11:24 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Miramar Theatre Will Reopen on Saturday
That didn't take long, thankfully. A couple of weeks after closing following a fire, the Miramar Theatre announced it will reopen on Saturday, July 20. "We will still be in clean-up mode with much more to do, but functional and comfortable," owner.. more
Jul 15, 2013 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Miramar Theatre Is Temporarily Closed After a Fire
The Miramar Theatre will be closed indefinitely following a fire Wednesday night. In an email blast last night, theater owner Bill Stace wrote, "The Miramar Theatre had a fire last night, July 3, 2013. No one was injured, but there had been extens.. more
Jul 5, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Boney Fingers Live
BoneyFingers look very much at home in their full-length concert DVD, Live @ TheMiramar Theatre . The crowd is large and approving and the band members have anevident connection with their audience as they roll on low simmer through a .. more
Nov 1, 2012 7:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Dainty Rogues at the Miramar
Even if it's just a passing trend, it's nice to see the Steampunk aesthetic gain popularity. The latest local manifestation is The Dainty Rogues…a group of theatrical performers that includes burlesque dancers, fire eaters, singers, comedians .. more
Jul 31, 2012 11:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lorn Makes His Ninja Tune Debut
In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music