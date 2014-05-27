RSS

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Renee Johnson may have “WE Energies procurement manager” on her business cards, but she’s got another important duty on her plate: co-chair of United Performing Arts Fund’s Next Generation initiative. As one of three individuals in charg... more

May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

dance.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more

May 21, 2014 2:21 AM Classical Music

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Open your mind! Open your heart! Open your legs! It’s spring, and the city is hopping with anticipation of a great summer. It’s going to be a season filled with all the festivals, parties and artsy-fartsy events your Brew-City bootie can ha... more

May 13, 2014 1:25 AM Hear Me Out

dance.jpg.jpe

Photo by Timothy O'Donnell

This is something special. A full-length ballet of the Snow White story by choreographer Michael Pink and composer Philip Feeney, years in the making, will have its world more

May 7, 2014 1:15 AM Dance

Wardrobe Mistress for Milwaukee Ballet may sound glamorous but it’s an essential function. For Krista Allenstein, it’s the ideal job. After two years volunteering and three more as assistant to longtime wardrobe mistress Mary Belle Potter, ... more

Feb 9, 2014 2:20 PM Off the Cuff

