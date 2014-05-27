Mirror Mirror
UPAF’s Next Gen Initiative
Renee Johnson may have “WE Energies procurement manager” on her business cards, but she’s got another important duty on her plate: co-chair of United Performing Arts Fund’s Next Generation initiative. As one of three individuals in charg... more
May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Matthew Reddin Off the Cuff 1 Comments
The Dark Glamour of Snow White
Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more
May 21, 2014 2:21 AM John Schneider Classical Music
A Rainbow of Full-Flavored Fun for the LGBT Community
Open your mind! Open your heart! Open your legs! It’s spring, and the city is hopping with anticipation of a great summer. It’s going to be a season filled with all the festivals, parties and artsy-fartsy events your Brew-City bootie can ha... more
May 13, 2014 1:25 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Dance Happening: Milwaukee Ballet
This is something special. A full-length ballet of the Snow White story by choreographer Michael Pink and composer Philip Feeney, years in the making, will have its world more
May 7, 2014 1:15 AM John Schneider Dance
Behind the Scenes at Milwaukee Ballet
Wardrobe Mistress for Milwaukee Ballet may sound glamorous but it’s an essential function. For Krista Allenstein, it’s the ideal job. After two years volunteering and three more as assistant to longtime wardrobe mistress Mary Belle Potter, ... more
Feb 9, 2014 2:20 PM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff