RSS

Misconduct

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more

Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Expresso

walker-aide-ap120320016328_620x350.jpg.jpe

Last week, Kelly Rindfleisch, Scott Walker’s deputy chief of staff when he was Milwaukee County executive, was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for working on Republican lieutenant governor more

Nov 28, 2012 3:58 PM News Features

blogimage19710.jpe

We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more

Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

On Friday afternoon, after deliberating for just over an hour, a 12-member jury cleared former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas of two felony counts of bribery and misconduct... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

A year ago, Johnny L. Thomas Jr. was a rising star. The Milwaukee County supervisor with an MBA was running for city of Milwaukee comptroller—and poised to become one of a handful of African-American candidates elected citywide... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES