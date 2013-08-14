Misconduct
Walker Was Part of the O’Donnell Park Coverup
In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more
Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
John Doe Defendant Kelly Rindfleisch Kept Her Ties to Scott Walker After Leaving Her County Job
Last week, Kelly Rindfleisch, Scott Walker’s deputy chief of staff when he was Milwaukee County executive, was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for working on Republican lieutenant governor more
Nov 28, 2012 3:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Will Chris Abele Fire Patrick Farley?
We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Jury Exonerates Former Supervisor Johnny Thomas
On Friday afternoon, after deliberating for just over an hour, a 12-member jury cleared former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas of two felony counts of bribery and misconduct... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Johnny Thomas Trial to Begin Next Week
A year ago, Johnny L. Thomas Jr. was a rising star. The Milwaukee County supervisor with an MBA was running for city of Milwaukee comptroller—and poised to become one of a handful of African-American candidates elected citywide... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments