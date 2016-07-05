The Misfits
The Pukes: “Murder
Punk rock can be scary, like the way the Misfits looked. Or it can be even more sneakily sinister, like The Pukes. “Murder” and “Execution” are nearly self-explanatory titles for the songs comprising the Milwaukee band’s first small s... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:09 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Blondie w/ GGOOLLDD @ PrideFest
Blondie kept the party going with covers of Prince, The Beastie Boys and The Misfits Sunday night. more
Jun 13, 2016 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Pretty Wounds Look to the Past
Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music 2 Comments
A Lesson Before Dying With Uprooted
Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more
Nov 6, 2011 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
August 6 - August 12
The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt @ The Modjeska Theater, 8 p.m.
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee