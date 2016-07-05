RSS

The Misfits

thepukes.jpg.jpe

Punk rock can be scary, like the way the Misfits looked. Or it can be even more sneakily sinister, like The Pukes. “Murder” and “Execution” are nearly self-explanatory titles for the songs comprising the Milwaukee band’s first small s... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:09 PM Album Reviews

blondie.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/blondie

Blondie kept the party going with covers of Prince, The Beastie Boys and The Misfits Sunday night. more

Jun 13, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage17861.jpe

Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more

Nov 6, 2011 2:06 PM Theater

blogimage7533.jpe

The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt @ The Modjeska Theater, 8 p.m. Ina feud that resembles the messy split between Pink Floyd’s Roger Watersand,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES