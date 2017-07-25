RSS
Mishmash Fest
This Week in Milwaukee: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 28-Aug. 3
German Fest, the Brady Street Festival, MishMash Fest and Louis C.K. top a wildly busy summer week in Milwaukee. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Different Strokes, Different Folks
If you’re anything like me, you have a diverse group of friends with a diverse lineup of backgrounds. For instance more
Jul 21, 2015 8:36 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Summertime and the Living Is Easy
Whether you’re into the music of up-and-coming artists, show tunes, standards or rock, there’s a lot to hear in Milwaukee this week. (And let’s be honest, who doesn’t more
Jul 21, 2014 5:42 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
