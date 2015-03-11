Miss Cupcake
Where They Drink
This year’s “Where They Drink” finds Kevin Hardman, executive director of Bublr Bikes, at Walters’ on North; Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante, at Brenner Brewing Company; and Miss Cupcake Founder... more
Mar 11, 2015 12:14 AM John Schneider, Selena Milewski Spring Drink Guide
Small Business Owner Living Her Dream
Don’t let the name fool you. Miss Cupcake offers an incredible variety of bakery and treats for all genders and ages to accompany its distinctive cake morsels. Miss Cupcake, which got its start as a wedding and large event catering business... more
May 12, 2014 12:23 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Conscientious Coffee
Tucked into a bay down the hall and around the corner from the cavernous lobby of the 411 Building, Coffee with a Conscience (411 E. Wisconsin Ave.) is an attractive, efficiently arranged nook selling beverages and bakery. Committed to fair... more
Feb 16, 2014 11:16 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview