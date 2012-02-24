RSS

Mississippi Cactus

blogimage17806.jpe

For years, Mississippi Cactus was Milwaukee's rowdier answer to The Black Crowes, a hard-swaggering rock 'n' roll band with a reputation for packing clubs and... more

Feb 24, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17765.jpe

Mississippi Cactus' The Lost Album, recorded several years ago, before singer/guitarist Brian Kasprzak's temporary West Coast relocation, finds the Milwaukee band as musically diverse as their club-packing shows were lengthy—and those coul more

Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage3847.jpe

­­I'm usually wrong about these things, but I still think that Grizzly Bear's "Two Weeks" sounds uncannily like Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E.," at least insofar as any song by Grizzly Bear could sound like a late '90s, West Coast rap hit. Try playing bo.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3847.jpe

For years Ian Pesch owned two of the most important bars of Milwaukee’s ’90s music scene, the Globe East and the Globe West. This tonight and tomorrow night, at his new South Side bar, Liquor Sw,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage1429.jpe

Those who think that country music peaked during the storied glory days of Waylon Jennings Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES