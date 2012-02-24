Mississippi Cactus
Mississippi Cactus
For years, Mississippi Cactus was Milwaukee's rowdier answer to The Black Crowes, a hard-swaggering rock 'n' roll band with a reputation for packing clubs and... more
Feb 24, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mississippi Cactus
Mississippi Cactus' The Lost Album, recorded several years ago, before singer/guitarist Brian Kasprzak's temporary West Coast relocation, finds the Milwaukee band as musically diverse as their club-packing shows were lengthy—and those coul more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Dr. Dre vs. Grizzly Bear
I'm usually wrong about these things, but I still think that Grizzly Bear's "Two Weeks" sounds uncannily like Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E.," at least insofar as any song by Grizzly Bear could sound like a late '90s, West Coast rap hit. Try playing bo.. more
Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Globe's 15th Anniversary Party
For years Ian Pesch owned two of the most important bars of Milwaukee’s ’90s music scene, the Globe East and the Globe West. This tonight and tomorrow night, at his new South Side bar, Liquor Sw,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Whiskey Bound
Those who think that country music peaked during the storied glory days of Waylon Jennings Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments