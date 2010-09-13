RSS

Patrick McGoohan’s famous starring role in “The Prisoner” was predicated on his background as the spy who eventually tired of all the duplicity. The creators of “The Prisoner” almost certainly referenced McGoohan’s previous stint in a British te.. more

Sep 13, 2010 4:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

Since Oliver Stone and Michael Douglas are revisiting old stomping grounds with this fall’s sequel to Wall Street, it’s no surprise that the 1988 original has been reissued again on DVD (with a bonus disc of extras). Wall Street has held up well—a.. more

Sep 11, 2010 3:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

A Braves New World @ Discovery World, 7 p.m. Justin time for the spring baseball season, this month sees the release ofWilliam Povletich’s Mil,This Week in Milwaukee more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Like so many modern adult-contemporary artists, Missy Higgins owes much of her stateside s Missy Higgins co-headlines an 8 p.m. concert at the Pabst Theater with Canadian singer-son ,Music Feature more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

On the 12th anniversary of Christopher Wallace's death, DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul released their long-teased Notorious B.I.G. Tribute album, a collection that binds chopped-up snippets of Biggie's best-known songs with new, mostly Wallace-themed v.. more

Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Endlessly compared to Sarah McLachlan and Vanessa Carlton because, well, she sounds an awful lot like both of those artists, Missy Higgins is a bona fide star in her native Australia, where she’s charted regularly since her next-big-thing emergen... more

Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

