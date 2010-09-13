Missy Higgins
Danger Man
Patrick McGoohan’s famous starring role in “The Prisoner” was predicated on his background as the spy who eventually tired of all the duplicity. The creators of “The Prisoner” almost certainly referenced McGoohan’s previous stint in a British te.. more
Sep 13, 2010 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Back on Wall Stree
Since Oliver Stone and Michael Douglas are revisiting old stomping grounds with this fall’s sequel to Wall Street, it’s no surprise that the 1988 original has been reissued again on DVD (with a bonus disc of extras). Wall Street has held up well—a.. more
Sep 11, 2010 3:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mar. 12 - Mar. 18
A Braves New World @ Discovery World, 7 p.m. Justin time for the spring baseball season, this month sees the release ofWilliam Povletich’s Mil,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
How Missy Higgins Conquered the (television) Airwaves
Like so many modern adult-contemporary artists, Missy Higgins owes much of her stateside s Missy Higgins co-headlines an 8 p.m. concert at the Pabst Theater with Canadian singer-son ,Music Feature more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul Offer Free Biggie Mix
On the 12th anniversary of Christopher Wallace's death, DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul released their long-teased Notorious B.I.G. Tribute album, a collection that binds chopped-up snippets of Biggie's best-known songs with new, mostly Wallace-themed v.. more
Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Missy Higgins
Endlessly compared to Sarah McLachlan and Vanessa Carlton because, well, she sounds an awful lot like both of those artists, Missy Higgins is a bona fide star in her native Australia, where she’s charted regularly since her next-big-thing emergen... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee