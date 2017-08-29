Mitch Mcconnell
Trump versus 'Mitch M & Paul R'
President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more
Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
The Audacity of Hate
Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more
Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Johnson Exposes Secret GOP Plot Not to Hurt Poor and Disabled
Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more
Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Ron Johnson's Profile in Ugliness
One of the most surprising Republican senators to pretend to take a stand, sort of, against the health care bill was Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson. Surprising, of course, since Johnson never bothered to do much of anything in Washington duri... more
Jul 3, 2017 4:37 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Trump's Biggest Lie about Jobs
Trump’s biggest lie is his support for “Buy American." When all those shuttered factories don’t reopen and coal mining doesn’t flourish again like it did in the 19th century, will Trump’s bitter, forgotten, left-behind white voters losin... more
Apr 25, 2017 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Confirmation Bias
As expected, Vice President Mike Pence confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary with a historic tie-breaking vote. It is a huge blow to anyone who cares about competency, public education or ethics in government. more
Feb 14, 2017 3:55 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 7 Comments
The Manchurian President
President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
I May Have Been Wrong About Obama
Since we’re now into the final year of his presidency, I might as well admit it: I may have been wrong about Barack Obama. more
Mar 22, 2016 3:21 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
What Democrats Need To Do
After a “Wave Election” like we just experienced, the losing party usually goes through a period of Monday morning quarterbacking along with some serious and justified recriminations. Both Mary Burke and Sue more
Nov 12, 2014 12:39 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
While Republicans Warn Against 'Greece,' That Is Exactly Where Austerity Budgeting Will Lead U.S.
Indebted America is in danger of turning into destitute Greece, or so congressional Republicans and conservative commentators have been warning us for years now. For many reasons, this is an absurd comparison—but it may more
Feb 28, 2013 4:58 PM Joe Conason News Features
The High Court's Supremely Unethical Activists
How the Supreme Court majority will rule on President Obama's Affordable Care Act may well have been foretold... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Keeping Despair Alive
It's becoming increasingly obvious that the Republican candidates for president leave a lot to be desired... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments