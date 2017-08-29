RSS

President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more

Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more

Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

One of the most surprising Republican senators to pretend to take a stand, sort of, against the health care bill was Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson. Surprising, of course, since Johnson never bothered to do much of anything in Washington duri... more

Jul 3, 2017 4:37 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Trump’s biggest lie is his support for “Buy American." When all those shuttered factories don’t reopen and coal mining doesn’t flourish again like it did in the 19th century, will Trump’s bitter, forgotten, left-behind white voters losin... more

Apr 25, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

As expected, Vice President Mike Pence confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary with a historic tie-breaking vote. It is a huge blow to anyone who cares about competency, public education or ethics in government. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:55 PM Democracy in Crisis 7 Comments

President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Since we’re now into the final year of his presidency, I might as well admit it: I may have been wrong about Barack Obama. more

Mar 22, 2016 3:21 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

After a “Wave Election” like we just experienced, the losing party usually goes through a period of Monday morning quarterbacking along with some serious and justified recriminations. Both Mary Burke and Sue more

Nov 12, 2014 12:39 AM Expresso 9 Comments

Indebted America is in danger of turning into destitute Greece, or so congressional Republicans and conservative commentators have been warning us for years now. For many reasons, this is an absurd comparison—but it may more

Feb 28, 2013 4:58 PM News Features

How the Supreme Court majority will rule on President Obama's Affordable Care Act may well have been foretold... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

It's becoming increasingly obvious that the Republican candidates for president leave a lot to be desired... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

