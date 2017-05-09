Mitch Weindorf
Windfall Theatre’s ‘By Jeeves’ a Corker of a Funny Play
Windfall Theatre’s By Jeeves is charming, delightful and funny. more
May 9, 2017 2:34 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Reflecting on Life in All In Productions' 'Circle Mirror Transformation'
In Annie Baker’s play Circle Mirror Transformation, currently staged by All In Productions, art not only imitates life, it transforms it in ways unseen, changing the lives of those reflected back through that art, and with unforeseen conseq... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Having a ‘Wild Party’ with All in Productions
With All-In Productions’ The Wild Party, director Robby McGhee brings an emotionally organic vibrance to the stage. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Going All in for 'The Wild Party'
All In Productions presents Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party—an adaptation of Joseph Moncure March’s Roaring Twenties narrative poem—at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 2-17. more
Two Tolan One-Acts: A Fundraiser for All-In Productions
Peter Tolan wanted to be a playwright. The story goes like this: Tolan was one half of a stage comedy team that aspired towards the kind of comic fluidity of Nichols and May. After a single performance, an agent approached Tolan and told him.. more
May 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Devolution of Language
In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more
May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Ionesco’s Bald Soprano with Boulevard Next Week
It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco wa.. more
Apr 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Time of His Life
Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Boulevard Theatre's Israeli Immigrant Comedy
The Boulevard Theatre lends warmth to a tiny East Side stage as it renders the Wisconsin premiere of Jason Odell Williams' Handle with Care. Zoe Schwartz is vibrantly endearing as Ayelot. She's a,Theater more
Nov 9, 2015 9:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard’s HANDLE WITH CARE Next Month
It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop.. more
Oct 31, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Midwest Premiere of ‘Handle With Care’
Boulevard Theatre’s presents the romantic comedy Handle With Care, by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams. Show runs Nov. 7- 29 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Stagecloud Opens at the Tenth Street Theatre
It’s easy enough to make fun of the promotional video. It's every bit as breathtaking as a PowerPoint presentation. It looks like they raided Shutterstock looking for the right footage. Watching it makes me feel kind of like I’m in a conven.. more
Aug 1, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Andy Warhol Looks A Scream: Alchemist Stages History As Art with 'The King of Pop'
Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more
May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Sunset Playhouse Hates Hamlet?
The Sunset Playhouse continues its season with Paul Rudnick’s 1991 light comedy I Hate Hamlet. Sunset does considerable justice to the script. Mitch Weindorf is suitably charismatic as Andrew, a more
May 9, 2014 3:47 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jason Seed Elixir Ensemble
Journalist-coined terms like “nu-jazz” and “baroque pop” aren’t always as descriptive as they aim to be, but in the case of composer/guitarist Jason Seed, listeners would be hard-pressed to come up with a better one. As a one more
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art of Murder
In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more
Oct 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peggy James
Playing guitar while singing in a soft, emotionally resonant voice, Milwaukee’s Peggy James adds her own touches to a familiar niche. Her music flits between rockabilly, alt-country, vintage R&B, blues and adult contemporary influences. Tha... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments
Haggerty Museum of Art Examines ‘The Black Panthers’
Among its many contributions to culture, art may be a conduit for social activism. Whether widely accepted or highly controversial, a work of art can be an effective means of introducing ideas and influencing public opinion. The exhibition ... more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Under Lock and Key: Male Chastity Devices
Lately, we’ve noticed an increasing interest in male chastity devices at the Tool Shed. These are devices that restrict access to the male genitals, thus preventing masturbation, sexual intercourse and/or orgasm, or causing pain if an erect... more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments