Mitch Weindorf

Windfall Theatre’s By Jeeves is charming, delightful and funny. more

May 9, 2017 2:34 PM Theater

In Annie Baker’s play Circle Mirror Transformation, currently staged by All In Productions, art not only imitates life, it transforms it in ways unseen, changing the lives of those reflected back through that art, and with unforeseen conseq... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Theater

With All-In Productions’ The Wild Party, director Robby McGhee brings an emotionally organic vibrance to the stage. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:04 PM Theater

All In Productions presents Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party—an adaptation of Joseph Moncure March’s Roaring Twenties narrative poem—at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 2-17. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:37 PM Theater

Peter Tolan wanted to be a playwright. The story goes like this: Tolan was one half of a stage comedy team that aspired towards the kind of comic fluidity of Nichols and May. After a single performance, an agent approached Tolan and told him.. more

May 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Troy Freund

In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more

May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Theater

It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco wa.. more

Apr 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more

Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM A&E Feature

Courtesy Boulevard Theatre

The Boulevard Theatre lends warmth to a tiny East Side stage as it renders the Wisconsin premiere of Jason Odell Williams' Handle with Care. Zoe Schwartz is vibrantly endearing as Ayelot. She's a,Theater more

Nov 9, 2015 9:42 AM Theater

It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop.. more

Oct 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Boulevard Theatre’s presents the romantic comedy Handle With Care, by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams. Show runs Nov. 7- 29 at Plymouth Church. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:26 PM Theater

It’s easy enough to make fun of the promotional video. It's every bit as breathtaking as a PowerPoint presentation. It looks like they raided Shutterstock looking for the right footage. Watching it makes me feel kind of like I’m in a conven.. more

Aug 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Aaron Kopec

Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more

May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Theater 1 Comments

The Sunset Playhouse continues its season with Paul Rudnick’s 1991 light comedy I Hate Hamlet. Sunset does considerable justice to the script. Mitch Weindorf is suitably charismatic as Andrew, a more

May 9, 2014 3:47 AM Theater

Journalist-coined terms like “nu-jazz” and “baroque pop” aren’t always as descriptive as they aim to be, but in the case of composer/guitarist Jason Seed, listeners would be hard-pressed to come up with a better one. As a one more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more

Oct 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Playing guitar while singing in a soft, emotionally resonant voice, Milwaukee’s Peggy James adds her own touches to a familiar niche. Her music flits between rockabilly, alt-country, vintage R&B, blues and adult contemporary influences. Tha... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

Among its many contributions to culture, art may be a conduit for social activism. Whether widely accepted or highly controversial, a work of art can be an effective means of introducing ideas and influencing public opinion. The exhibition ... more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

