Mitchell Park Domes
Milwaukee Prepares for its First Make Music Day
Milwaukee’s first Make Music Day, taking place on Wednesday, June 21, features a litany of live performances at some unexpected venues. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:06 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
The Secret Life of the Mitchell Park Domes
“It’s almost like the facility itself is damaging the plants so much that we want a better facility to grow the plants in,” said the Domes’ lead horticulturalist, Amy Thurner. more
Jan 24, 2017 4:55 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
What’s Next for the Mitchell Park Domes?
“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
This Week on The Disclaimer: No, The New Arena Won't Guarantee Bigger Headliners Come to Milwaukee
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinion with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into one of the most dubious claims that we've heard in quite a while: That the new Milwaukee Bucks .. more
Dec 1, 2016 10:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Retired County Board Parks Committee Chair Gerry Broderick Speaks Out
The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Abele Administration Asks for More Domes Funding but Offers Few Details about Plans
On Tuesday, members of the Chris Abele administration asked for an additional $700,000 to make short-term repairs to the Show Dome, with the two additional Mitchell Park Domes to be repaired sometime in the future with more funding that can... more
Mar 8, 2016 5:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Timeline of Domes Repairs and Funding
A Timeline of The Mitchell Park Domes Repairs and Funding more
Feb 16, 2016 3:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News 5 Comments
Are the Mitchell Park Domes Doomed?
It’s safe to say that Milwaukeeans were shocked and dismayed to find out that the Mitchell Park Domes would be closed for the foreseeable future because of safety concerns and that renovations could cost up to $75 million. more
Feb 16, 2016 3:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Domes Crumble, and JSOnline Cleans Up its Comments
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chit-chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the same thing that everybody else in the county is talking about: the state of the Mitchell Park Domes. Th.. more
Feb 11, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Domes Closed: CPM’s THE TEMPEST Displaced
The Tempest set to open this coming April will be Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s largest to date. There’s a working waterfall. There’s sand onstage. Sounds impressive. Earlier this season, they announced that it was going to be staged in .. more
Feb 9, 2016 5:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Germany Meets Mitchell Park Domes
Mar 4, 2015 6:23 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Mitchell Park Domes ‘Poland Under Glass’
We've made it through the exciting (and busy) holidayseason, but that doesn't mean the fun has come to an end! Our beloved cityplans to infuse Polish sights, sounds and smells into The Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 9a.m... more
Jan 9, 2015 7:50 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 2 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 8-14
This week Milwaukee songwriter Myles Coyne kicks off a four-week residency at Boone and Crockett, while Work and Thistledown Thunders play big local shows. more
Jan 6, 2015 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Here's the Lineup for the Domes' 2015 Music Under Glass Concert Series
Dec 16, 2014 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tonight's Halloween Events in Milwaukee
On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for you.. more
Oct 31, 2014 4:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Join the Healing at Mitchell Parks' "Dare to Be Aware Fair"
“Dare to Be Aware Fair” is returning to the Mitchell Park Domes on Sunday, April 6. The fair will include 60 exhibitors focused on well-being and personal growth with free workshops, demonstrations and performances. Twelve presentations and wor.. more
Apr 1, 2014 5:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 2-8
Semi-Twang's 1988 record Salty Tears was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros., and it made the Milwaukee group early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales more
Dec 30, 2013 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 27-Dec. 4
Give the Mitchell Park Domes people credit for this: When they scheduled their weekly Music Under Glass concert series, they committed themselves to hosting it every Thursday, including Thanksgiving, a date most more
Nov 27, 2013 12:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 7-Nov. 13
One of the more inventive figures from the early ’80s new wave movement, Thomas Dolby remains best known for his 1982 hit “She Blinded Me With Science,” but since that fluke hit, Dolby has spent the more
Nov 6, 2013 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Wild Space in Wild Space
A newborn park in the center of Milwaukee is the dramatic setting for Acts of Wilderness, a new site-specific spectacle that Debra Loewen and her Wild Space Dance Company will present on Sept more
Sep 20, 2013 12:34 AM John Schneider Classical Music