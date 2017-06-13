RSS

Mitchell Park Domes

Milwaukee’s first Make Music Day, taking place on Wednesday, June 21, features a litany of live performances at some unexpected venues. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:06 PM Local Music

“It’s almost like the facility itself is damaging the plants so much that we want a better facility to grow the plants in,” said the Domes’ lead horticulturalist, Amy Thurner. more

Jan 24, 2017 4:55 PM News Features

“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM News Features

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinion with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're digging into one of the most dubious claims that we've heard in quite a while: That the new Milwaukee Bucks .. more

Dec 1, 2016 10:40 PM On Music

The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM News Features 2 Comments

On Tuesday, members of the Chris Abele administration asked for an additional $700,000 to make short-term repairs to the Show Dome, with the two additional Mitchell Park Domes to be repaired sometime in the future with more funding that can... more

Mar 8, 2016 5:00 PM News Features

A Timeline of The Mitchell Park Domes Repairs and Funding more

Feb 16, 2016 3:28 PM News 5 Comments

It’s safe to say that Milwaukeeans were shocked and dismayed to find out that the Mitchell Park Domes would be closed for the foreseeable future because of safety concerns and that renovations could cost up to $75 million. more

Feb 16, 2016 3:17 PM News 1 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chit-chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the same thing that everybody else in the county is talking about: the state of the Mitchell Park Domes. Th.. more

Feb 11, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

The Tempest set to open this coming April will be Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s largest to date. There’s a working waterfall. There’s sand onstage. Sounds impressive. Earlier this season, they announced that it was going to be staged in .. more

Feb 9, 2016 5:31 PM Theater

Mar 4, 2015 6:23 PM Around MKE

We've made it through the exciting (and busy) holidayseason, but that doesn't mean the fun has come to an end! Our beloved cityplans to infuse Polish sights, sounds and smells into The Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 9a.m... more

Jan 9, 2015 7:50 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

This week Milwaukee songwriter Myles Coyne kicks off a four-week residency at Boone and Crockett, while Work and Thistledown Thunders play big local shows. more

Jan 6, 2015 9:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Dec 16, 2014 3:50 PM On Music

On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for you.. more

Oct 31, 2014 4:49 PM Around MKE

“Dare to Be Aware Fair” is returning to the Mitchell Park Domes on Sunday, April 6. The fair will include 60 exhibitors focused on well-being and personal growth with free workshops, demonstrations and performances. Twelve presentations and wor.. more

Apr 1, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

Semi-Twang's 1988 record Salty Tears was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros., and it made the Milwaukee group early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales more

Dec 30, 2013 5:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Give the Mitchell Park Domes people credit for this: When they scheduled their weekly Music Under Glass concert series, they committed themselves to hosting it every Thursday, including Thanksgiving, a date most more

Nov 27, 2013 12:43 AM This Week in Milwaukee

One of the more inventive figures from the early ’80s new wave movement, Thomas Dolby remains best known for his 1982 hit “She Blinded Me With Science,” but since that fluke hit, Dolby has spent the more

Nov 6, 2013 2:19 AM This Week in Milwaukee

A newborn park in the center of Milwaukee is the dramatic setting for Acts of Wilderness, a new site-specific spectacle that Debra Loewen and her Wild Space Dance Company will present on Sept more

Sep 20, 2013 12:34 AM Classical Music

