Mitchell Park
The Legacy of Milwaukee County Parks
A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more
Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM Virginia Small News Features 1 Comments
What’s Next for the Mitchell Park Domes?
“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
What's the Real Value of the Mitchell Park Domes?
What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Mitchell Park to Hold Pokémon Go Event
In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwidephenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 milliontimes as of Wednesday according to USAToday.Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a Pok.. more
Jul 15, 2016 9:32 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Wilson Center Celebrates Wisconsin’s Inaugural Collector Vehicle Appreciation Day
Photo via Tracy Sigler, Flickr CCMore than 2,000 classic vehicle enthusiasts from SoutheastWisconsin are expected to attend the inaugural Collector Vehicle AppreciationDay at Starry Nights’ “Cruisin’ at the Wilson Center” Classic Vehicle.. more
Jul 7, 2016 8:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Chris Abele a No-Show at Listening Session on the Domes’ Future
It was standing room only at the Mitchell Park Domes’ greenhouse annex last Wednesday as Milwaukee County residents offered their concerns about the temporarily shuttered local landmark. But there was one obvious no-show who should have bee... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
New Month, New Attitude
It’s hard to believe it’s September already, but that still means good times with good friends and plenty of good weather lie ahead. After all, Mother Nature owes us one more
Sep 2, 2014 3:31 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Garden and Gears: Steampunk Faire Comes to The Domes
Uniquejewelry incorporating old car keys, gears and assorted industrial material andfashions custom-printed with Victorian paintings can all be found at the“Gardens & Gears: Steampunk Faire” at the Mitchell Park Domes.Running through March 3.. more
Feb 19, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Dinosaurs Come to the Domes
The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as the Domes, is taking visitors on an exotic trip. For the first time, the attraction will take Milwaukee back to prehistoric days with the “Dinos Under Glass” exhibit in the tropical .. more
Jul 9, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Beauty and Nature Indoors: The Mitchell Park Domes
The Mitchell Park Conservatory—also known as “The Domes”—was built at Mitchell Park on Milwaukee’s west side. Mitchell Park was the earliest formally named parks in the city, and the land was purchased in 1889. The first more
Dec 9, 2012 2:46 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Dance Happening: Parsons Dance
Choreographer David Parsons’ internationally renowned modern dance company will showcase its newest work, Round My World (2012), in an 8 p.m. concert Nov. 16 at the Wilson Center in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. more
Nov 15, 2012 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dance
Ten Year Retrospective@ Wilson Center for the Arts
Jun 28, 2012 3:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Creating the Wedding of Your Dreams
Choosing a venue for a wedding can be a tough decision. It has to be special in some way, whether it reflects the bride and groom's values and beliefs or just offers a great view. Many newly engaged couples find the process exhausting... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
The Secret History of MI6 1909-1949 (Penguin Press), by Keith Jeffery
There never was a James Bond, but Her Majesty’s Secret Service numbered some fascinating agents in its ranks, including the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper and authors Malcolm Muggeridge and Graham Greene. Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming, worked wi... more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Heavy w/ Wallpaper
The British group The Heavy modernizes soul and funk music with big, punchy beats derived in part from hip-hop, giving it much the same treatment that Mark Ronson lent to Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black . The group’s second album, 2009&rsq more
Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ralphie May
NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” hasn’t exactly turned out household names the same way similar star-making television programs have, but its alums have had a decent track record on the comedy circuits. One of its most successful is Ral more
Feb 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Andy Warhol: The Last Decade
Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more
Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alchemist Open Improv
The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree more
Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee