RSS

Mitchell Park

news1_veteransparkkayaks.jpg.jpe

A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more

Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

news1_sandyfoloran.jpg.jpe

“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM News Features

mitchell_park_horticultural_conservatory.jpg.jpe

What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 1 Comments

pokemongo.jpg.jpe

In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwidephenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 milliontimes as of Wednesday according to USAToday.Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a Pok.. more

Jul 15, 2016 9:32 PM Around MKE

hotrod.jpg.jpe

Photo via Tracy Sigler, Flickr CCMore than 2,000 classic vehicle enthusiasts from SoutheastWisconsin are expected to attend the inaugural Collector Vehicle AppreciationDay at Starry Nights’ “Cruisin’ at the Wilson Center” Classic Vehicle.. more

Jul 7, 2016 8:43 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_germanymeetsmitchellparkdomes.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

It was standing room only at the Mitchell Park Domes’ greenhouse annex last Wednesday as Milwaukee County residents offered their concerns about the temporarily shuttered local landmark. But there was one obvious no-show who should have bee... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:50 PM News Features 1 Comments

ruthie2.jpg.jpe

It’s hard to believe it’s September already, but that still means good times with good friends and plenty of good weather lie ahead. After all, Mother Nature owes us one more

Sep 2, 2014 3:31 PM Hear Me Out

steampunk gears.jpg.jpe

Uniquejewelry incorporating old car keys, gears and assorted industrial material andfashions custom-printed with Victorian paintings can all be found at the“Gardens & Gears: Steampunk Faire” at the Mitchell Park Domes.Running through March 3.. more

Feb 19, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

dinos03.jpg.jpe

The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as the Domes, is taking visitors on an exotic trip. For the first time, the attraction will take Milwaukee back to prehistoric days with the “Dinos Under Glass” exhibit in the tropical .. more

Jul 9, 2013 5:00 PM Around MKE

67039_l.jpg.jpe

The Mitchell Park Conservatory—also known as “The Domes”—was built at Mitchell Park on Milwaukee’s west side. Mitchell Park was the earliest formally named parks in the city, and the land was purchased in 1889. The first more

Dec 9, 2012 2:46 PM Around MKE

dance.jpg.jpe

Choreographer David Parsons’ internationally renowned modern dance company will showcase its newest work, Round My World (2012), in an 8 p.m. concert Nov. 16 at the Wilson Center in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. more

Nov 15, 2012 4:08 PM Dance

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jun 28, 2012 3:35 AM Visual Arts

blogimage18546.jpe

Choosing a venue for a wedding can be a tough decision. It has to be special in some way, whether it reflects the bride and groom's values and beliefs or just offers a great view. Many newly engaged couples find the process exhausting... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage12941.jpe

There never was a James Bond, but Her Majesty’s Secret Service numbered some fascinating agents in its ranks, including the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper and authors Malcolm Muggeridge and Graham Greene. Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming, worked wi... more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage12927.jpe

The British group The Heavy modernizes soul and funk music with big, punchy beats derived in part from hip-hop, giving it much the same treatment that Mark Ronson lent to Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black . The group’s second album, 2009&rsq more

Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9994.jpe

NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” hasn’t exactly turned out household names the same way similar star-making television programs have, but its alums have had a decent track record on the comedy circuits. One of its most successful is Ral more

Feb 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9405.jpe

Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more

Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8394.jpe

The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree more

Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES