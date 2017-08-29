Mitt Romney
Trump versus 'Mitch M & Paul R'
President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more
Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
The Republican Lying Problem
The biggest problem Republicans have as they twist themselves into knots trying to support Donald Trump’s steady stream of lies is the president himself can’t keep his fraudulent cover stories straight. The latest instance of this is Trump’... more
May 16, 2017 4:06 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Paul Ryan as Collateral Damage
At a private gathering in Park City, Utah, of 300 skeptical Republican leaders and donors organized by Mitt Romney, House Speaker Paul Ryan faced scathing attacks for endorsing Donald Trump. more
Jun 14, 2016 1:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Paul Ryan’s Phony Plan to End Poverty
No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more
Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Free Speech for Billionaires
If corporations are people, my friend, why can’t we incarcerate the entire corporation of General Motors for covering up a deadly automobile safety defect for more than a more
May 21, 2014 4:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Why Paul Ryan Is Rebranding That Old ‘Compassionate Conservatism’
Nobody in Washington talks much about the poor in America these days, even though they are more and more with us in the economic aftermath of the Great Recession. Perhaps that is why more
Nov 24, 2013 7:13 PM Joe Conason News Features
Republicans Against Wealth
A funny thing happened after Mary Burke, a moving force behind one of Wisconsin’s most successful homegrown, international companies, announced her candidacy for the Democratic more
Oct 16, 2013 1:23 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Top Stories of 2012
It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more
Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Republicans Want To Pick the Voters—Not Let the Voters Pick Them
How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more
Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Change? Learn? Compromise? Grow? Not These Republicans
Hearing so much chatter about "change" in the Republican Party, the innocent voter might believe that the Republicans had learned important lessons from their stinging electoral defeat. On closer examination more
Nov 25, 2012 5:15 PM Joe Conason News Features
Issue of the Week: Show Us the Voter Fraud, Alberta
Here we go again.Unhappy Republicans are blaming their defeat at the polls on widespread voter fraud.The problem, of course, is that “widespread voter fraud” is a myth cooked more
Nov 20, 2012 10:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Mitt Romney’s Sneering Farewell to the ‘47%’
Trying to explain away his decisive, sweeping and very expensive rout to his disappointed supporters—those 1% Republicans—Mitt Romney offered a new version of the discredited "47%" argument that was so ruinous more
Nov 19, 2012 2:47 PM Joe Conason News Features
A Day in History
One of many wrong things claimed before this year’s election was that there was no way 2012 could be as historic as President Barack Obama’s 2008 election as America’s first African-American president. more
Nov 12, 2012 4:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
When Obama Won, So Did America's Future
What Barack Obama tried to tell America in the hour of his remarkable victory is that the nation's future won on Election Day. Seeking to inspire and to heal, the re-elected president offered an open hand to partisan more
Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
The $6 Billion Question: Did Corporations Buy Our Democracy?
Was it worth it?The first general election in which unlimited, undisclosed corporate money could be used in campaigns is winding down as the Shepherd goes to press this week. more
Nov 7, 2012 3:01 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Citizens Discounted
As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more
Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM Joel McNally News Features
Superstorm Blows Away Political Pretense and Ideological Nonsense
The ruin and hardship inflicted by a natural disaster can reveal truths that political propaganda tends to obscure. When Hurricane Sandy destroyed swaths of the Northeast, darkened our largest city and plunged a huge section more
Nov 4, 2012 9:04 PM Joe Conason News Features
Election 2012: Two Visions—Health Care Reform
President Barack Obama proudly embraces “Obamacare,” the label right-wingers have given to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).Obama should be proud of his health care reform package... more
Oct 31, 2012 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Election 2012: Two Visions—Women’s Rights Are at Stake
One of the most striking differences between Barack Obama and the Democratic Party on one hand, and Mitt Romney and the Republicans on the other, is the amount of respect they have for women... more
Oct 31, 2012 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Election 2012: Two Visions—The Economy
Although both presidential candidates are talking about creating jobs and growing the economy, their means to achieve this growth displays some of the starkest differences in economic policy in any presidential election in the... more
Oct 31, 2012 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features