trumptweetmitch.jpg.jpe

President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more

Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

nasahqphoto_trump.jpg.jpe

The biggest problem Republicans have as they twist themselves into knots trying to support Donald Trump’s steady stream of lies is the president himself can’t keep his fraudulent cover stories straight. The latest instance of this is Trump’... more

May 16, 2017 4:06 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

paul-ryan-af8122f229b2f9384966368b48336fbe8250f30c-s6-c10.jpg.jpe

At a private gathering in Park City, Utah, of 300 skeptical Republican leaders and donors organized by Mitt Romney, House Speaker Paul Ryan faced scathing attacks for endorsing Donald Trump. more

Jun 14, 2016 1:33 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

130517_paul_ryan_ap_605.jpg.jpe

No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more

Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

click-here-to-get-started-and-start-putting-money-into-your-bank-account.jpg.jpe

If corporations are people, my friend, why can’t we incarcerate the entire corporation of General Motors for covering up a deadly automobile safety defect for more than a more

May 21, 2014 4:58 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

paulryanap-500x333.jpg.jpe

Nobody in Washington talks much about the poor in America these days, even though they are more and more with us in the economic aftermath of the Great Recession. Perhaps that is why more

Nov 24, 2013 7:13 PM News Features

bilde.jpg.jpe

A funny thing happened after Mary Burke, a moving force behind one of Wisconsin’s most successful homegrown, international companies, announced her candidacy for the Democratic more

Oct 16, 2013 1:23 AM Taking Liberties

cover.jpg.jpe

It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more

Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM News Features

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more

Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Expresso

rovefrown.jpg.jpe

Hearing so much chatter about "change" in the Republican Party, the innocent voter might believe that the Republicans had learned important lessons from their stinging electoral defeat. On closer examination more

Nov 25, 2012 5:15 PM News Features

2012+republican+national+convention+day+3+4bjdrrko0d4l.jpg.jpe

Here we go again.Unhappy Republicans are blaming their defeat at the polls on widespread voter fraud.The problem, of course, is that “widespread voter fraud” is a myth cooked more

Nov 20, 2012 10:42 PM Expresso

ap_mitt_romney_ll_120823_wg.jpg.jpe

Trying to explain away his decisive, sweeping and very expensive rout to his disappointed supporters—those 1% Republicans—Mitt Romney offered a new version of the discredited "47%" argument that was so ruinous more

Nov 19, 2012 2:47 PM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

One of many wrong things claimed before this year’s election was that there was no way 2012 could be as historic as President Barack Obama’s 2008 election as America’s first African-American president. more

Nov 12, 2012 4:52 PM Taking Liberties

628x471.jpg.jpe

What Barack Obama tried to tell America in the hour of his remarkable victory is that the nation's future won on Election Day. Seeking to inspire and to heal, the re-elected president offered an open hand to partisan more

Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

Was it worth it?The first general election in which unlimited, undisclosed corporate money could be used in campaigns is winding down as the Shepherd goes to press this week. more

Nov 7, 2012 3:01 PM News Features

money.jpg.jpe

As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more

Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM News Features

hurricane-sandy-br_2382797b.jpg.jpe

The ruin and hardship inflicted by a natural disaster can reveal truths that political propaganda tends to obscure. When Hurricane Sandy destroyed swaths of the Northeast, darkened our largest city and plunged a huge section more

Nov 4, 2012 9:04 PM News Features

healthcare_reform_sr_1.jpg.jpe

President Barack Obama proudly embraces “Obamacare,” the label right-wingers have given to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).Obama should be proud of his health care reform package... more

Oct 31, 2012 4:22 PM News Features

women.jpg.jpe

One of the most striking differences between Barack Obama and the Democratic Party on one hand, and Mitt Romney and the Republicans on the other, is the amount of respect they have for women... more

Oct 31, 2012 3:19 PM News Features

us flag money.jpg.jpe

Although both presidential candidates are talking about creating jobs and growing the economy, their means to achieve this growth displays some of the starkest differences in economic policy in any presidential election in the... more

Oct 31, 2012 3:05 PM News Features

