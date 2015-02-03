Mitten Fest
February 5-7
This week Mitten Fest brings pale festivalgoers back outdoors, Riff Raff brings the party and Woman Up! returns. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Canopies and Greatest Lakes Will Headline Burnhearts' 2015 Mitten Fest
For the third year in a row, Burnhearts tavern in Bay View will throw a summer-style street party in the middle of winter. This year's Mitten Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7 and will once again feature strong beer, bourbon barrel-aged brand.. more
Jan 6, 2015 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 2 Comments
Mitten Fest w/ The Fatty Acids, Whips, Midwest Death Rattle and Heavy Hand @ Burnhearts
The frigid months between November and March generally lack any sizeable outdoor festivals in a city known for them, and Milwaukee’s calendar seems especially languid this year due to countless s,Concert Reviews more
Feb 10, 2014 10:12 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2014 Winter/Spring Milwaukee Concert Preview
This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more
Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Break Out the Brandy: Burnhearts' Mitten Fest Returns For a Second Chilly Year
Though the idea of spending an entire afternoon outside is probably the last thing most Milwaukeeans want to think about right now, that will hopefully change on Saturday, Feb. 8, when Burnhearts' Mitten Fest returns for a second year. The winter .. more
Jan 7, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mitten Fest @ Burnhearts
Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more
Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Does Waukesha Really Need Lake Michigan Water?
The city of Waukesha’s request for Lake Michigan water is the first of its kind under the Great Lakes Water Compact, and with it comes scrutiny. Here are some of the biggest questions about Waukesha’s request, and how it will be handled in ... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Broadminded: Confessions
Paving the way as Milwaukee’s only all-female sketch comedy ensemble, Broadminded divulges the clandestine tales that women keep tucked away and tells stories of common lies and confessions in its latest program, Confessions more
Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Musical Box
Mirroring the insane success of Pink Floyd’s many tributes and cash-ins, Genesis has spawned its own cottage industry of high-concept cover bands. The unquestionable kings of this roost are The Musical Box, a lucrative more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee