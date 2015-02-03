RSS

Mitten Fest

This week Mitten Fest brings pale festivalgoers back outdoors, Riff Raff brings the party and Woman Up! returns. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Joe Brusky / via facebook.com

For the third year in a row, Burnhearts tavern in Bay View will throw a summer-style street party in the middle of winter. This year's Mitten Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7 and will once again feature strong beer, bourbon barrel-aged brand.. more

Jan 6, 2015 5:40 PM On Music 2 Comments

burnhearts.tumblr.com

The frigid months between November and March generally lack any sizeable outdoor festivals in a city known for them, and Milwaukee’s calendar seems especially languid this year due to countless s,Concert Reviews more

Feb 10, 2014 10:12 AM Concert Reviews

This week on the Disclaimer, winter has Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I feeling beat down, so we cheer ourselves up by looking forward to upcoming concerts this winter and spring. Among our many picks: St. Vincent, Wye Oak, The Men, Burnhearts' M.. more

Jan 29, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

Though the idea of spending an entire afternoon outside is probably the last thing most Milwaukeeans want to think about right now, that will hopefully change on Saturday, Feb. 8, when Burnhearts' Mitten Fest returns for a second year. The winter .. more

Jan 7, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Photo courtesy of Burnhearts Bar

Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more

Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Concert Reviews

