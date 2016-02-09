Mixtape
Eaux Claires Shares a Mixtape of Unreleased Music From This Year's Lineup
Fans who bought advance tickets to this summer's second annual Eaux Claires festival in Eau Claire just got a collectible surprise in the mail. The festival sent out exclusive mixtapes (literal tapes, as in cassettes) to early ticketholders, featu.. more
Feb 9, 2016
Dope Folks Recaps its Year with a Mixtape
Dec 2, 2015
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Represent Milwaukee on "Uni-Fi Records MIXTAPE Vol.1"
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new mat.. more
Oct 14, 2014
Milwaukee Rapper E.L Offers an Immersive Vision on his 'Retrospective 2' Mixtape
Young Milwaukee rappers are coming up all the time,so it shouldn’t be news that there’s a fresh crop of up and comers looking tomake a name for themselves. That’s always the case. Still it’s hard not to lookat the burgeoning talent in the scene.. more
May 30, 2014
Milwaukee Rapper Bliss & Alice Blends Poetry, Pathos and Shit Talking on His Remarkable Debut
Sincethe genre’s earliest days, MCs have described rap as poetry, an assertion thatonce seemed bold but now seems indisputable. Of course rap is poetry. It's auniquely insular strain of poetry, though, more interesting in quoting itselfand inv.. more
Apr 22, 2014
Hear Milwaukee Rapper Gerald Walker Blow Off Some Steam on His New Mixtape
Gerald Walker's upcoming album Target still doesn't have a release date, but today he released something that should tide fans over for at least a little a while: an 11-track mixtape Yesterday You Said Tomorrow . It's not clear whether the title i.. more
Feb 24, 2014
Jae Ace Balances Bombast and Profundity
Toughness and sensitivity have never been mutually exclusive in hip-hop. Since the genre’s earliest days, its most imposing figures have shown glimmers of their soft more
Feb 5, 2014
Stream Milwaukee Rapper Jae Ace's Soulful New Mixtape, "NOON"
A relative newcomer to the Milwaukee rap scene, Jae Ace perked ears earlier this month with his single "Quota," a hardened slab of street rap that banged with unspoken menace. As it turns out, that song was something of a red herring. Ace's new mi.. more
Dec 17, 2013
Stream Pizzle's Persistently Catchy "Insomnia 2" Mixtape
“Got it on my own like Oprah’s network / Now I’m just trying to make Oprah’s net worth,” Pizzle raps on his latest mixtape, Insomnia 2 , which DJBooth.net debuted last month. Yes, last month, meaning I’m a little bit late to this one, but perha.. more
May 22, 2013
Flare The Floozy Invests in Mixtapes
The most influential contemporary rappers all have one thing in common: a great narrative. Today’s rappers are first and foremost self-mythologizers, and their brands are more
Nov 19, 2012
Waka Flocka Flame @ The Rave
For a shouting, gun-toting lunatic, Waka Flocka Flame sure is charismatic. Flocka is rap’s answer to Andrew W.K., an animated life coach with a butter-melting smile who advocates better living thr,Concert Reviews more
Oct 22, 2012
A$AP Rocky w/ A$AP Mob @ The Rave
Though born and bred in New York City, A$AP Rocky, breakout star of the much-buzzed-about A$AP Mob crew, shares little of Gotham’s rap conventions, gravitating toward sounds more closely associated with the South... more
Oct 15, 2012
Gerald Walker Keeps Pace With Another Mixtape
Gerald Walker has a new mixtape out. If that headline sounds familiar, it should: This is the rapper's seventh mixtape in about two years. That prolificacy is working well for him; right now he's the only Milwaukee rapper whose every move is chart.. more
Sep 28, 2012
Rap Game Commendatori: Lah-Kid Toasts "The Sopranos"
For being such a massive cultural phenomenonnot to mention the greatest mafia drama outside of <em>Goodfellas</em>I\'ve always been surprised by how little influence HBO\'s "The Sopranos" had on street rap. I suppose by the time digital .. more
Jun 26, 2012
Dope Folks' Mixtape Will Complete Your Summer
For the last couple of years, the guys at Milwaukee\'s Dope Folks Records have been digging up rare, forgotten and downright obscure hip-hop from the \'80s and \'90s and reissuing it to vinyl. For those who haven\'t been following their output, t.. more
Jun 12, 2012
Download Prophetic's "Wool Over My Eyes" Mixtape
The spirit of \'93 looms large over <em>Wool Over My Eyes</em>, the latest mixtape from Milwaukee self-starter Prophetic, from the old-school callbacks of the opener "Sucker MC\'s" to the cold jazziness of the Dylan Thomas-produced track.. more
May 2, 2012
Download Gerald Walker's Latest Mixtape, "Believers Never Die"
It doesn\'t take a Google Alert to let me know when Gerald Walker has a new mixtape; whenever he releases new music my Twitter feed lights up with posts from about half of the rap writers I follow. Walker may not have been chosen as one of <em>XXL.. more
Apr 18, 2012
Dana Coppafeel Takes on Contemporary Rap
The cover of Dana Coppafeel\'s high-concept new mixtape, <em>Lil Yung</em>, isn\'t remotely subtle: A crudely Photoshopped illustration depicts the Milwaukee rapper on a massive yacht, perched on a throne of cash, a bottle of Moët in his fist. It\.. more
Mar 29, 2012
Trey Songz, Last R&B Singer Standing
The last half-decade has been a transitional one for contemporary R&B. One of the dominant... more
Feb 22, 2012
Gerald Walker Does Christmas
Gerald Walker is something of an anomaly: a rare Milwaukee rapper who gets more attention in the national blogosphere than he does at home. The singing rapper is on a serious tear, having released three mixtapes over the last half year that have .. more
Nov 17, 2011