Photo: Kyle Matteson (@solace)

Feb 9, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

Fans who bought advance tickets to this summer's second annual Eaux Claires festival in Eau Claire just got a collectible surprise in the mail. The festival sent out exclusive mixtapes (literal tapes, as in cassettes) to early ticketholders, featu..

Feb 9, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

Dec 2, 2015 3:01 PM On Music

Oct 14, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new mat..

Oct 14, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

May 30, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Young Milwaukee rappers are coming up all the time,so it shouldn't be news that there's a fresh crop of up and comers looking tomake a name for themselves. That's always the case. Still it's hard not to lookat the burgeoning talent in the scene..

May 30, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Apr 22, 2014 7:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Sincethe genre's earliest days, MCs have described rap as poetry, an assertion thatonce seemed bold but now seems indisputable. Of course rap is poetry. It's auniquely insular strain of poetry, though, more interesting in quoting itselfand inv..

Apr 22, 2014 7:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Feb 24, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Gerald Walker's upcoming album Target still doesn't have a release date, but today he released something that should tide fans over for at least a little a while: an 11-track mixtape Yesterday You Said Tomorrow . It's not clear whether the title i..

Feb 24, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Feb 5, 2014 2:30 AM Local Music

Toughness and sensitivity have never been mutually exclusive in hip-hop. Since the genre's earliest days, its most imposing figures have shown glimmers of their soft

Feb 5, 2014 2:30 AM Local Music

Dec 17, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

A relative newcomer to the Milwaukee rap scene, Jae Ace perked ears earlier this month with his single "Quota," a hardened slab of street rap that banged with unspoken menace. As it turns out, that song was something of a red herring. Ace's new mi..

Dec 17, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

May 22, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

"Got it on my own like Oprah's network / Now I'm just trying to make Oprah's net worth," Pizzle raps on his latest mixtape, Insomnia 2 , which DJBooth.net debuted last month. Yes, last month, meaning I'm a little bit late to this one, but perha..

May 22, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

Nov 19, 2012 9:05 PM Local Music

The most influential contemporary rappers all have one thing in common: a great narrative. Today's rappers are first and foremost self-mythologizers, and their brands are

Nov 19, 2012 9:05 PM Local Music

Oct 22, 2012 11:44 AM Concert Reviews

For a shouting, gun-toting lunatic, Waka Flocka Flame sure is charismatic. Flocka is rap's answer to Andrew W.K., an animated life coach with a butter-melting smile who advocates better living thr

Oct 22, 2012 11:44 AM Concert Reviews

Oct 15, 2012 12:15 PM Concert Reviews

Though born and bred in New York City, A$AP Rocky, breakout star of the much-buzzed-about A$AP Mob crew, shares little of Gotham's rap conventions, gravitating toward sounds more closely associated with the South...

Oct 15, 2012 12:15 PM Concert Reviews

Sep 28, 2012 3:30 PM On Music

Gerald Walker has a new mixtape out. If that headline sounds familiar, it should: This is the rapper's seventh mixtape in about two years. That prolificacy is working well for him; right now he's the only Milwaukee rapper whose every move is chart..

Sep 28, 2012 3:30 PM On Music

Jun 26, 2012 3:19 PM On Music

For being such a massive cultural phenomenonnot to mention the greatest mafia drama outside of <em>Goodfellas</em>I\'ve always been surprised by how little influence HBO\'s &quot;The Sopranos&quot; had on street rap. I suppose by the time digital ..

Jun 26, 2012 3:19 PM On Music

Jun 12, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

For the last couple of years, the guys at Milwaukee\'s Dope Folks Records have been digging up rare, forgotten and downright obscure hip-hop from the \'80s and \'90s and reissuing it to vinyl. For those who haven\'t been following their output, t..

Jun 12, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

May 2, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

The spirit of \'93 looms large over <em>Wool Over My Eyes</em>, the latest mixtape from Milwaukee self-starter Prophetic, from the old-school callbacks of the opener &quot;Sucker MC\'s&quot; to the cold jazziness of the Dylan Thomas-produced track..

May 2, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

Apr 18, 2012 8:25 PM On Music

It doesn\'t take a Google Alert to let me know when Gerald Walker has a new mixtape; whenever he releases new music my Twitter feed lights up with posts from about half of the rap writers I follow. Walker may not have been chosen as one of <em>XXL..

Apr 18, 2012 8:25 PM On Music

Mar 29, 2012 7:00 PM On Music

The cover of Dana Coppafeel\'s high-concept new mixtape, <em>Lil Yung</em>, isn\'t remotely subtle: A crudely Photoshopped illustration depicts the Milwaukee rapper on a massive yacht, perched on a throne of cash, a bottle of Moët in his fist. It\..

Mar 29, 2012 7:00 PM On Music

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

The last half-decade has been a transitional one for contemporary R&B. One of the dominant...

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Nov 17, 2011 10:00 PM On Music

Gerald Walker is something of an anomaly: a rare Milwaukee rapper who gets more attention in the national blogosphere than he does at home. The singing rapper is on a serious tear, having released three mixtapes over the last half year that have ..

Nov 17, 2011 10:00 PM On Music

