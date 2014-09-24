RSS

Once, the divine Plato proposed that “featherless biped” would finally put to rest the search for a satisfactory definition of the human being. When the Cynic philosopher Diogenes countered with a plucked chicken, Plato was compelled to... more

Sep 24, 2014 1:39 AM Visual Arts

Sheboygan’s enduring claim to artistic fame is giving us The Chordettes—the mellifluous female vocal quartet of “Mr. Sandman” fame, which conquered the charts in 1954. These days, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s Midsummer Festival ... more

Jul 15, 2014 10:39 PM Visual Arts

A city is a living organism. It adapts to its environment (e.g. Milwaukee has just emerged from a long winter hibernation), it consumes in order to regenerate and grow (e.g. tax dollars to maintain and develop infrastructure) and it possess... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:57 PM Visual Arts

Though the members of the Clay Collective specialize in diverse styles and methods, the association of regional artists is united by a shared love of getting a bit of dirt under their fingernails. They knead, throw, shape, shave, fire and g... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:14 AM Visual Arts

“In like a lion, out like a lamb,” it’s said of March’s mellowing weather. But the proverb could be applied to the 1920s with equal justice. Gatsby and flappers and Louis Armstrong’s Hot Five typify the Roaring Twenties in all their extr... more

Mar 25, 2014 9:50 PM Visual Arts

