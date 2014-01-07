#Mkecold
Life-Threatening Cold Slows Milwaukee for a Second Day
Milwaukee Public Schools and many area businesses remained closed Tuesday as the city endured another day of near-record cold. High temperatures are expected to top off at just zero degrees, and wind chills remained at -30 and -40 below this morni.. more
Jan 7, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Milwaukee Takes it Easy as Near-Record Cold Sets In
Milwaukee Public Schools announced that they will remain closed Tuesday, as the coldest air the region has experienced in over a decade continued to freeze the city. Monday's expected high temperature of just -8 degree ties Milwaukee's all-time re.. more
Jan 6, 2014 5:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Love, Liebe, L’Amouri
Love takes a tour around the world during the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s voice faculty concert. Featured songs will relay the day’s theme of love via a variety of languages. Kathleen Sonnetag, Marle Sabo, Kathleen Matts, more
Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Admirals vs. Rampage
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the San Antonio Rampage tonight at a 4 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. The UW-Milwaukee will be giving away free cinch sacks to the first 3,000 attendees—they make last-minute valentine’s gifts. Well, maybe more
Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee