Mkepunk.Com

martin defatte fugazi influenced.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. In this introductory piece, we spoke with Martin Defatte—former mem,Music Feature more

Feb 4, 2014 10:31 AM Music Feature

On July 20, the criminally underrated record label Amphetamine Reptile will host a concert in Minneapolis to celebrate its more than 25-year existence. Whereas larger labels like Sub Pop often pushed to become more more

Jul 2, 2013 10:59 PM Local Music

birthdfx_cover.jpg.jpe

Like so many wide-eyed blogs, MKEpunk.com launched several years ago with a noble premise: to archive rare and out of print music from Wisconsin punk, ska and metal bands. Where most similarly styled projects fizzle out after a few months, though,.. more

Jan 2, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage8924.jpe

Mason Jennings is one of the most unlikely artists ever to wear the title of “protest singer.” His puppy-eyed folk-pop songs are comforting in their lack of ambitions; and even when Jennings tackles lofty issues—politics, faith—he more

Nov 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

