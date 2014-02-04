Mkepunk.Com
Influenced: Volunteer and MKE Punk's Martin Defatte Talks Fugazi
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. In this introductory piece, we spoke with Martin Defatte—former mem,Music Feature more
Feb 4, 2014 10:31 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Volunteer Commit Themselves to the Local Heavy Music Scene
On July 20, the criminally underrated record label Amphetamine Reptile will host a concert in Minneapolis to celebrate its more than 25-year existence. Whereas larger labels like Sub Pop often pushed to become more more
Jul 2, 2013 10:59 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
MKEpunk.com's Most Downloaded Albums of 2012
Like so many wide-eyed blogs, MKEpunk.com launched several years ago with a noble premise: to archive rare and out of print music from Wisconsin punk, ska and metal bands. Where most similarly styled projects fizzle out after a few months, though,.. more
Jan 2, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mason Jennings w/ Nathaniel Rateliff and The Wheel
Mason Jennings is one of the most unlikely artists ever to wear the title of “protest singer.” His puppy-eyed folk-pop songs are comforting in their lack of ambitions; and even when Jennings tackles lofty issues—politics, faith—he more
Nov 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee