Retired County Board Parks Committee Chair Gerry Broderick Speaks Out
The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Save the Citizens Utility Board
We disagree with Wisconsin Republicans’ vote to stop state funding of the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), a consumers watchdog group tasked with opposing unfair utility rate increases at the Public Service Commission. The MMAC opposes CUB’s s... more
Apr 21, 2015 9:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Abele Diminishes Milwaukee County’s Representation on MATC Board
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele once again sided with suburban conservatives, this time when making appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board of directors. In March, Abele passed over his fellow Milwaukee Demo... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Questions Remain about Scott Walker's Arena Plan
Gov. Scott Walker had a huge day yesterday—he announced a new Milwaukee arena funding plan that he called fiscally conservative, uses no new taxes and is a free-market solution to the Bucks/BMO Bradley Center woes.That was the biggest news in Mi.. more
Jan 28, 2015 6:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Extortion by Any Other Name Is Still Extortion
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his decision about using public money for a new sports arena for the Milwaukee Bucks was more difficult because new co-owner Marc Lasry met with President Obama and held fundraisers for him. more
Nov 26, 2014 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
FUEL Milwaukee Staff and Volunteers
FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more
Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
How the Bucks Could Change Milwaukee
Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more
Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Charter School Advocates Pushing Policies That Won’t Help Kids
Bigger class sizes, high teacher turnover, computer-based learning and “turnaround” districts won’t close the student achievement gap, according to a new report from the more
Apr 30, 2014 1:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Right-wing Voucher Supporters Train Potential Political Candidates
“Almost always, the answer is: Take the money.”That’s what former Republican Assembly speaker turned voucher school lobbyist Scott more
Apr 22, 2014 10:11 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Basketball Smoke Dreams
Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more
Apr 9, 2014 8:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Low-Wage Workers Tell MMAC: ‘We Need a Raise’
About 50 low-wage and displaced workers took over the offices of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) last Thursday to ask the city’s business more
Jul 2, 2013 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The High Cost and Low Benefits of School Vouchers
It was no surprise that Gov. Scott Walker yet again expanded the state’s voucher school program, under the guise of providing more choice for families. Walker proposes to implement vouchers in nine additional districts, as well more
Feb 27, 2013 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Hypocrisy on Taxes
Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, conservative Republican Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, listening to his Republican advisors, has taken a hard line on taxes in his budgets. more
Jan 2, 2013 3:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Tamara Grigsby: ‘Light Always Prevails’
The good news is that after giving everyone a big scare this past year, state Rep. Tamara Grigsby is in good health and “feeling wonderful.”The bad news is that Grigsby more
Dec 26, 2012 3:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Harriet Callier Leaves the Race—And Ratchets Up the Tension in Assembly District 10
The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more
Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Disposable Arenas
So, has everyone caught “Let's Tear Down the Bradley Center and Build a New One” fever yet? more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 8 Comments
Noise, Theatre and Peter Woods
Peter Woods has been avoiding theatre for the better part of the past couple of years. This is a bit of a pity as the playwright/actor/noise artist has written some very provocative, progressive experimental stuff in the past in shows like System.. more
May 27, 2011 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Taking Care of Business
As we slowly emerge from the second-worst economic crisis in American history, strong business leadership is vitally important in order to create good-paying jobs and spur economic development. Unfortunately, in Wisconsin, business leaders... more
May 24, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The Anti-Business MMAC
It's probably fair to say most of us have never worked for a company that didn't provide more
Mar 30, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
The Education of Lauren Bartlett @ MIAD
Lauren Bartlett calls Northern Illinois home, and graduated from Hononegah High School. This represents an Indian name native to Roscoe, Illinois where she lives. After completing painting and drawing during high school, she discovered art transfo.. more
May 4, 2010 2:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts