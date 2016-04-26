RSS

The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM News Features 2 Comments

We disagree with Wisconsin Republicans’ vote to stop state funding of the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), a consumers watchdog group tasked with opposing unfair utility rate increases at the Public Service Commission. The MMAC opposes CUB’s s... more

Apr 21, 2015 9:05 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele once again sided with suburban conservatives, this time when making appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board of directors. In March, Abele passed over his fellow Milwaukee Demo... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:57 PM News Features 5 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker had a huge day yesterday—he announced a new Milwaukee arena funding plan that he called fiscally conservative, uses no new taxes and is a free-market solution to the Bucks/BMO Bradley Center woes.That was the biggest news in Mi.. more

Jan 28, 2015 6:15 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his decision about using public money for a new sports arena for the Milwaukee Bucks was more difficult because new co-owner Marc Lasry met with President Obama and held fundraisers for him. more

Nov 26, 2014 1:45 PM Expresso 10 Comments

FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more

Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Expresso

Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more

Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

Bigger class sizes, high teacher turnover, computer-based learning and “turnaround” districts won’t close the student achievement gap, according to a new report from the more

Apr 30, 2014 1:05 AM News Features

“Almost always, the answer is: Take the money.”That’s what former Republican Assembly speaker turned voucher school lobbyist Scott more

Apr 22, 2014 10:11 PM News Features

Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more

Apr 9, 2014 8:11 PM Taking Liberties

About 50 low-wage and displaced workers took over the offices of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) last Thursday to ask the city’s business more

Jul 2, 2013 11:17 PM News Features

It was no surprise that Gov. Scott Walker yet again expanded the state’s voucher school program, under the guise of providing more choice for families. Walker proposes to implement vouchers in nine additional districts, as well more

Feb 27, 2013 4:33 PM News Features

Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, conservative Republican Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, listening to his Republican advisors, has taken a hard line on taxes in his budgets. more

Jan 2, 2013 3:29 PM Expresso

The good news is that after giving everyone a big scare this past year, state Rep. Tamara Grigsby is in good health and “feeling wonderful.”The bad news is that Grigsby more

Dec 26, 2012 3:23 PM News Features

The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more

Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Daily Dose

So, has everyone caught “Let's Tear Down the Bradley Center and Build a New One” fever yet? more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

Peter Woods has been avoiding theatre for the better part of the past couple of years. This is a bit of a pity as the playwright/actor/noise artist has written some very provocative, progressive experimental stuff in the past in shows like System.. more

May 27, 2011 5:51 PM Theater

As we slowly emerge from the second-worst economic crisis in American history, strong business leadership is vitally important in order to create good-paying jobs and spur economic development. Unfortunately, in Wisconsin, business leaders... more

May 24, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

It's probably fair to say most of us have never worked for a company that didn't provide more

Mar 30, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Lauren Bartlett calls Northern Illinois home, and graduated from Hononegah High School. This represents an Indian name native to Roscoe, Illinois where she lives. After completing painting and drawing during high school, she discovered art transfo.. more

May 4, 2010 2:13 AM Visual Arts

