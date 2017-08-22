Mmsd
Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage District Leads the Way in Green Infrastructure
Kevin Shafer, executive director of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage District, describes how the MMSD’s operations increasingly involve “green infrastructure"—wide-ranging, sustainable solutions undertaken to promote better overall wa... more
Aug 22, 2017 4:39 PM Virginia Small News Features 5 Comments
Great Lakes Restoration Could Survive Trump Era
Although President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress are threatening to slash funding for vital programs—or terminate some altogether—there’s one initiative that may survive thanks to its broad bipartisan support. more
Dec 27, 2016 3:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
The Estabrook Dam Should be Removed but the Current Removal Plan Sets a Terrible Precedent
We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more
Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Review: Rocket League
Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more
Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
We Energies’ War on Its Solar Customers
At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more
Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 33 Comments
20 Years After Fatal Outbreak, Milwaukee Leads on Water Testing
For the public officials who safeguard Milwaukee’s water, Cryptosporidium changed everything.Two decades ago, the parasite passed through more
May 28, 2013 9:45 PM Marion Ceraso, Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism News Features
Green Infrastructure Boosts Property Values
Preliminary results conducted by a UW-Milwaukee researcher show that “green infrastructure” has boosted property values in Milwaukee.According to researcher Kate Madison more
Apr 30, 2013 10:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A River Runs Through It
Rivers don’t respect political boundaries.So why should clean water advocates be divided by those artificial divisions?That was the thought that launched more
Dec 26, 2012 3:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Sustainable Milwaukee
Soon after his election in 2004, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett assembled a Green Team to study and recommend improvements... more
Sep 12, 2012 4:34 PM Louis Fortis News Features
An October Lombardi in Whitewater
As The Peninsula Players look to open their production of Lombardi just days before the beginning of the NFL season, an entirely different Vince Lombardi looks to come to Whitewater next month. John Pinero's impression of the legendary coach .. more
Sep 5, 2012 3:49 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Myths and Facts About the July Flood
We’re still feeling the effects of the intense storm of July 22-23, when many neighborhoods and homes were flooded by up to 9 inches of rain in a very short span of time.Since the storm, many myths have circulated about what happened, what ... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 10 Comments
Expresso
Privatizing Water Would Soak Consumers TheMilwaukee Common Council has backed off the city’s attempt to lease theMilwaukee Water Works to a private corporation as a way to generate revenue forthe cash-strapped but wat,Expresso more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
New Berlin Will Get More Lake Michigan Water
May 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Ratatat
It’s still just a rumor at this point, but it’s one of the most tantalizing of LP3 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Keeping the Waterways Clean
What’s the best way to ensure that local industriesare not sending a harmful a What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features