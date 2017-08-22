RSS

Kevin Shafer, executive director of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage District, describes how the MMSD’s operations increasingly involve “green infrastructure"—wide-ranging, sustainable solutions undertaken to promote better overall wa... more

Aug 22, 2017 4:39 PM News Features 5 Comments

Although President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress are threatening to slash funding for vital programs—or terminate some altogether—there’s one initiative that may survive thanks to its broad bipartisan support. more

Dec 27, 2016 3:48 PM News Features 2 Comments

We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more

Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more

Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM News Features 33 Comments

For the public officials who safeguard Milwaukee’s water, Cryptosporidium changed everything.Two decades ago, the parasite passed through more

May 28, 2013 9:45 PM News Features

Preliminary results conducted by a UW-Milwaukee researcher show that “green infrastructure” has boosted property values in Milwaukee.According to researcher Kate Madison more

Apr 30, 2013 10:24 PM News Features

Rivers don’t respect political boundaries.So why should clean water advocates be divided by those artificial divisions?That was the thought that launched more

Dec 26, 2012 3:33 PM News Features

Soon after his election in 2004, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett assembled a Green Team to study and recommend improvements... more

Sep 12, 2012 4:34 PM News Features

We’re still feeling the effects of the intense storm of July 22-23, when many neighborhoods and homes were flooded by up to 9 inches of rain in a very short span of time.Since the storm, many myths have circulated about what happened, what ... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 10 Comments

Privatizing Water Would Soak Consumers TheMilwaukee Common Council has backed off the city’s attempt to lease theMilwaukee Water Works to a private corporation as a way to generate revenue forthe cash-strapped but wat,Expresso more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

May 21, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

It’s still just a rumor at this point, but it’s one of the most tantalizing of LP3 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

What’s the best way to ensure that local industriesare not sending a harmful a What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

