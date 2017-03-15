Mo'S Irish Pub
Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee
Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more
Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
10 Great Irish Pubs for St. Patrick's Day
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Lacey Muszynski Spring Drink Guide
Entertainment, Local Brews and Classic Irish Fare at Mo's Irish Pub
Mo’s Irish Pub, with two locations (Wauwatosa and Downtown Milwaukee) offers entertainment, local brews and classic Irish pub fare. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:13 PM Jack Fennimore Short Order
Other Irish Pubs/Restaurants
Other Irish Pubs/Restaurants, County Clare Irish Inn, Mo's Irish Pub, Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill, The Harp, more
Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
