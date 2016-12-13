Moct
Chris Siegel, Strehlow and Company Deliver Tropical Vibes on "Streets Ahead"
Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si.. more
Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Chantia Lewis Seeking to Unseat Robert Puente on the Milwaukee Common Council
Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente is facing a very seriouschallenge from nonprofit executive and 9/11-era military veteran Chantia Lewis. Puente’s time as the District 9 representative on theMilwaukee Common Council has been very lackluster and.. more
Mar 26, 2016 5:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Van Gogh Live at the Charles Allis Art Museum
His Artist's Statement opens with: “I seem to move through the world as if I am a character in a novel.” Or maybe a character from history. Artist and longtime MIAD president Terrence Coffman will be performing his one-man Van Gogh show.. more
Aug 17, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rage in 3D
MOCT (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is hosting their Rage in 3D New Years Eve Party on December, 31 from 8pm until 5am. Featuring DJ's Whyb, Chris V and James Dece. There will be extra sound and lights, 3D movies and visuals will displayed all ni... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Halloween Costume Party with Drop the Lime (NY)
MOCT's Halloween Costume Contest Party is on Saturday, October 30 with Drop the Lime making a Milwaukee appearance on his country-wide "Hot As Hell Tour" (Brooklyn, NY based DJ & Producer). There will be Free Ketel One Vodka for everyone ,H... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Novo Reinforces Moct as a Milwaukee Hot Spot
On Pittsburgh Avenue, just across the Milwaukee River in the city’s Fifth Ward, you will find a bar and lounge called Moct. It is especially easy to spot this time of the year, since it’s located in a former factory building and the street ... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Heart Of A Dog At Moct
Bad Soviet Habits haunts Moct this month in the form of two performers. Identical T-shirts. Identical khakis. Identical Airwalk-esque sneakers�if there were more than two of them, Andy North and Kurt Hartwig would vaguely resemble some casual, mi.. more
May 14, 2010 10:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
French Horn Rebellion Plays Free Show at Moct Friday
It's been a big week for guy-guy goofball pop duos with varying ties to Milwaukee: Chester French swept through town again with the Blink-182 tour on Tuesday, and I just got word that the other Milwaukee-ish, France-christened, MGMT-coattailing du.. more
Aug 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Year of the Ox & Morons
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I&rsq without running to the can so’s to wash his hands first. ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Apprentice at the Opera
For artists studying their chosen medium at the university level, there is a certai Rigoletto ,A&E Feature more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich A&E Feature
Made in Milwaukee
It’s gallery night. By now you know the drill: Galleries around the city, both larg Momofuku ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
88.9's Summer Rent Party
88.9 Radio Milwaukee throws another party at Moct tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. As part of their “Summer Rent Party,” a quartet of DJs—including DJ Rock Dee and DJ Madhatter—will tak,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Smoking Onstage
Jun 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mar. 6 - Mar. 12
Ace Frehley The Midnight Angel. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
The Source Party
Last year Moct hosted a party in celebration of the local hip-hop act Black Elephant&rsqu The Source ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb. 14 - Feb. 20
Carr What was the inspiration behind “Playback”? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
Diplo
The hipster remix master of choice these days, Philadelphia-based Diplo favors the party- Florida ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rhymefest and Mark Ronson Do Michael Jackson
As much as he might grumble, it's not like Rhymefest has never caught a break. The Chicago rapper has, after all, been able to make a living off of his craft, won a Grammy, bested a young Eminem in a freestyle battle and struck up convenient frien.. more
Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Backspin Wednesdays
Every Wednesday DJs Why B and E.Rich of the No Requests collective host "Backspin Wednesd Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments