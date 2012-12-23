Modern
The Saltshakers
Milwaukee’s Saltshakers celebrate their tenth anniversary in ’90s retro-style with a three-track CD EP. The band has compared itself to Oasis, but may remind listeners of The Undertones, the under-appreciated Irish punks diverse more
Dec 23, 2012 9:49 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Design After Modernism: Furniture and Interiors 1970-2010 (W.W. Norton), by Judith Gura
After modern, what's next? That question began to trouble architects, philosophers and artists well before the 20th century slipped into the new millennium. As Judith Gura stresses in Design After Modernism, 21st-century designers embrace t... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Collapse?
Is this the beginning of the end?It's so hard to stay positive and not think that this is the Brewers completely blowing it.I know, I know. It's just a couple of games, step off the ledge, etc...But when our manager continues to do things like bat.. more
Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports