This Week's Featured Beer: Milwaukee Brewing Co. Dark Saison
Saisonshave reached their saturation point. Quite frankly, there are too many saisonswith far too much discrepancy between them. Rather than add breadth and depthto the style, the sea of options has watered down the category. At the2004 Great .. more
Mar 31, 2015 7:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Van Buren’s Whiskey Bar and Grill
Van Buren'sWhiskey Bar and Grill on Van Buren just south of Brady will hold its grandopening March 27. The space, formerly home to Libby's Lounge, has beenremodeled by owner Fancisco Sandino and his son Sergio. It features largewindows, a rebu.. more
Mar 27, 2015 5:05 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Cold War Kids Find Solace in Simply Doing
Cold War Kids emerged from a moment of reflection with a new lineup and their most modern-sounding songs yet. more
Jan 27, 2015 10:40 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Soul Low Present Four Versions of Themselves on Their "Kind Spirit" Video EP
Ifyou haven’t listened to Modest Mouse’s singles and rarities compilation BuildingNothing Out of Something in a while, it’s worth revisiting, if only to marvel at the way the band's early songs seemed to make up their ownrules as they went alon.. more
Jan 5, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
One of the more unlikely (yet at the same time, more deserving) indie-rock bands to crack the alternative-rock mainstream last decade, Modest Mouse charmed the country with their ode to optimism “Float On” in 2004, then continued to make th... more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
We’re assuming that anybody reading this blurb doesn’t need to read yet another Bruce Springsteen comparison, so instead here’s a bit of trivia about the Milwaukee ties of Brooklyn’s The Hold Steady. The band’s bassist Galen more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
A Cut and a Shave at Your Father’s Mustache
I always considered the old-time barbershop the center of the universe. A haircut and straight razor shave came packaged with world news and commentary. Tales were embellished, jokes looped, advice ready. Pinaud’s Clubman and Lilac Vegetal ... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Obie Yadgar A&E Feature
Modest Mouse, The Roots and The Bravery to Play Summerfest
Summerfest rolled out some more side-stage headliners today via its Facebook page. Among them are perennials The Roots, O.A.R. and The Wailers, as well as The Bravery, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and, for I believe the first time, Modest Mouse, .. more
Mar 18, 2010 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pavement Will Play Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival
As was widely rumored, Pavement will play this year's Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, Tribune writer Greg Kot confirmed today. The festival is expected to make an announcement tomorrow, the day tickets go on sale for the July 16-18 event. Sin.. more
Feb 5, 2010 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Record Store Day Now Monthly, Kind Of
In the spirit of Record Store Day, the successful annual promotion where independent music retailers lure customers to their shops with rare releases, the Record Store Day people have launched a monthly offshoot: Vinyl Saturday. It'll take place o.. more
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cymbals Eat Guitars Get It
With the possiblepossibleexception of Modest Mouse's own Lonesome Crowded West, I don't think I've ever heard an album that sounds more like Modest Mouse's This is a Long Drive For Someone to Think About than Cymbals Eat Guitars' self-released d.. more
Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
NARI Home Improvement Show (2/5-2/8)
Come out to the Wisconsin State Fair grounds on February 5th to the 8th for the 2009 Home Improvement Show.,Sponsored Events more
Feb 5, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Obama Will Not Escape Unscathed
Those among us who are sure that Barack Obama has descended from Heaven to cool the planet, calm the seas, and bring peace on earth are getting a full dose of reality from the Rod Blagojevich scandal. O,Left and Right more
Dec 16, 2008 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features
Carrie Underwood
Arriving after the commercial disappointments of Ruben Studdard and Fantasia—and jus Some Hearts ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments
Covering Jam For Peace
Those who've read this blog for a while probably know the drill by now: After a predominantly black music festival, I call out the local media for exaggerating and dwelling on whatever incidents of violence occurred (usually my harshest critiques .. more
Aug 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Festa Italiana
One of the most consistently popular of Milwaukee’s summer ethnic festivals—thanks, in no small part, to all the Italian cuisine it offers—Festa Italiana returns for its 31st year today, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Reach Around
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So listen, I can’t pony up a regular essay foryou’s this week on account of two words: Brett focking Favre. As a candidate for the presidency of the United States,it... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Atlatl EP Release
Local rock upstarts Atlatl celebrate the release of their debut EP tonight with a 10 p.m. Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments